Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine.

A Fairbanks man faces felony charges in connection with the overdose of an 18-year-old.

Elijah Anthony Leon, 25, was charged Sunday with felony first-degree drugs misconduct, felony second-degree drugs misconduct and felony second-degree weapons misconduct.

