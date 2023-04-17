A Fairbanks man faces felony charges in connection with the overdose of an 18-year-old.
Elijah Anthony Leon, 25, was charged Sunday with felony first-degree drugs misconduct, felony second-degree drugs misconduct and felony second-degree weapons misconduct.
According to court documents, a father found his 18-year-old son unresponsive with no heartbeat on Thursday night. The dad performed CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived and administered naloxone to his son. The 18-year-old was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he regained consciousness.
On Friday, the 18-year-old told DEA agents that he contacted Leon on SnapChat, a social media platform in which participants communicate with each other through photos and messages, to buy a single pill of what he thought was prescription Percocet. The 18-year-old and two friends met Leon at a parking lot in the Aurora subdivision. He got into Leon's Jeep Liberty and paid $15 for the pill, he said. The 18-year-old said that Leon had his small child in the car and that Leon is always armed with a handgun.
One of the 18-year-old's friends inspected the pill and saw it was imprinted with "30," consistent with fake Percocet M30 pills, which contain fentanyl.
The 18-year-old told agents that he has previously purchased cocaine from Leon at the parking lot and at an East Fairbanks barbershop. He said Leon sells a gram of cocaine for $100.
The 18-year-old swallowed the pill and later messaged Leon because he wasn't feeling well. Leon responded and told him that he would be fine and that he has sold 2,000 of those pills before without any overdoses, court documents state.
Investigators contacted Leon at an East Fairbanks barbershop around 4 p.m. Saturday. Investigators saw a single blue fentanyl pill on the counter in a clear plastic bag. They also saw a handgun in an unzipped small bag next to the pill.
Leon is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $100,000 bail.
