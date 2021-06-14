Bright-colored canoes popped up all over Noyes Slough and Chena River on Saturday morning when volunteers came to clean up the local streams from trash. Some of the things they found and brought back to shore included plastic bags, toys and bike and car tires.
The 17th annual Stream Cleanup Day event started at Lions Club Park picnic shelter near Danby Road and brought together around 35 volunteers, including kids, teenagers and old-timers who have been attending the cleanup for years.
“We try to get as many volunteers as we can to come out on Saturday and help us clean up Noyes Slough and Chena River because we know that these are great resources for recreation and wildlife,” said City’s Environmental Manager Andrew Ackerman. “Our ultimate goal is to keep the rivers as clean as possible.”
He said that this year, the turnout was great, “especially for such a nice day where people could be doing their own thing.” At the cleanup last year, a record number of 50 people showed up, “but that’s probably because people hadn’t been out of their houses,” he added.
Sean Huntington, a recycling manager for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, has been coming to the event with his son Robbie for three or four years.
“This is just another way to help the community clean up around the waterways and make Fairbanks a prettier place,” he said. “I wish people would start securing their loads a little bit more, whether it’s on the river or on the highway.”
Every year, volunteers take 800 to 1000 pounds of garbage out, though in the earlier years of the event, it was closer to 4000 pounds of trash, said Jackson Fox, who used to lead the event before Ackerman. Back then, volunteers were hauling huge items such as barrels, carpets, car doors, couches and mattresses, Fox said. Among unusual finds, about 10 years ago, a father and son saw what they thought was a body in the waterway — with legs and feet sticking up out of the grass — but it turned out to be a mannequin.
Now, when those big garbage pieces have been removed, the amounts of trash and the size of items tend to be smaller — water bottles, kids toys, tennis balls or Styrofoam.
“We’re on kind of a what I call maintenance level, where it’s about 1000 pounds of trash per year,” Fox said. “Right now, these volunteers are picking up small stuff that just reappears every year.
To support volunteers, the organizers - including the City of Fairbanks, the City of North Pole and the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and Tana Valley Watershed Association — provided all cleaning supplies, including trash bags and gloves, as well as safety vests, water and t-shirts. Fairbanks Lions Club sponsored the facility and provided the food.
For the past three years, organizers also have teamed up with Project Fairbanks to do the inventory of the trash, taking the trash off site and counting “every plastic bottle, every toy, every plastic bag,” Fox said.
“It helps us try to identify what’s getting in the waterway and where it’s coming from,” he said. “Is it people’s backyards, or is it dumpsters behind businesses, or is it from the bridge locations where some folks sleep underneath it at night?
Based on that information, organizers hope to do outreach and information campaigns better, Ackerman said.
Throughout the year, the Stormwater Committee holds other events and works on education and informational campaigns, reaching out to homeowners and the rest of the community to get their attention to the problem.
Chena River is the spanning grounds for chum and king salmon that come all the way from the ocean. Moose, beavers, muskrats and various birds live by the Noyes Slough. Garbage can harm the wildlife, contaminate the water and clog up storm drains, Ackerman said.
“Also It looks really bad if you’re recreating on the river and you see garbage all over the place,” he added.
