A 17-year-old high school student is charged with manslaughter in connection with an ATV crash that left a 15-year-old fellow student dead.
According to court documents, Cade Butler is accused of driving his ATV on a path along the Mitchell Expressway early Wednesday morning when Butler lost control and wrecked the ATV, killing the 15-year-old passenger.
Butler drank nine shots of vodka — three single shots and three double shots — late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, he reportedly told Alaska State Troopers. Four hours after the crash, Butler had a breath-alcohol content of 0.078. He later told troopers that he knew he was impaired but felt he could operate the four-wheeler, according to charging documents.
Butler was riding on the rear wheels of his four-wheeler — also known as popping a “wheelie” — with his 15-year-old friend on a bike path along the Mitchell Expressway near Wood River Drive when the ATV crashed into a tree. Butler and his friend were thrown from the four-wheeler and both injured. Butler told troopers he saw that his friend was still breathing.
Butler ran home and called a friend to pick him up from his house. Butler said that he meant to get help from his friends and take the injured 15-year-old somewhere where he could sleep off his injuries, charging documents stated.
Butler and two friends went back to the scene where they found the 15-year-old deceased. One of Butler’s friends called 911 for help about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Butler was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Youth Facility on charges of felony manslaughter, felony leaving an accident without rendering aid, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Butler is a junior at West Valley High School and a member of the Wolfpack football team, wearing jersey No. 72. He plays center and defensive tackle. The deceased also attended West Valley High School.
Sarah Gillam, WVHS principal, emailed families and staff Wednesday afternoon to inform them that a West Valley student was dead.
“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the families impacted by this tragic situation,” she wrote. She stated that emotional support teams will be present at the school for the rest of the week to support students and staff.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.