Fourteen Albertsons-owned stores in Alaska would be sold off, along with nearly more than 400 stores nationwide to C&S Wholesale Grocers, if a merger acquisition between Kroger and Albertsons goes through, the two companies announced Friday.

In a news release, the two supermarket giants plan to sell 413 stores in 17 states and Washington, D.C. for $1.9 million in order to complete a $24.6 billion merger announced in October 2022. Which Albertsons’ Safeway locations, including Alaska’s CARRS stores, were not disclosed in the news release. Albertsons has 35 Carrs Safeways in Alaska, while Kroger operates 12 Fred Meyers.

