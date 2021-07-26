Tucker Forbes is the recipient of $1,000 in the second week of the North Star Community Foundation’s Vaccination Incentive Program. He turned 12 two months ago and waited until his school activities ended before recently receiving his two shots.
“I’m glad to be safe,” Tucker replied when asked about getting jabbed with a needle. “I’m also glad I can protect the rest of my family.” He’s now looking forwarding to going back to school and being with his friends in class.
The VIP program encourages people to be vaccinated and increase the percentage of people who are protected from the virus in Fairbanks. There is a weekly drawing from all entries submitted with a cash award of $1,000.
Tucker, along with his parents Lisa and Liam Forbes, submitted their entries to the VIP drawing by taking a photo of their vaccination record and emailing it to 123vax@nscfundalaska.org. People can enter if previously vaccinated. The entry is good for the week it is received. Only one entry per person is allowed for the entire campaign, which goes into September.
More information can be found at www.nscfundalaska.org.