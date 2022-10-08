Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek as seen from the Borealis Lebvevre Cabin. News-Miner Photo

The Bureau of Land Management awarded a $1 million grant to the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District in Eastern Alaska to restore historic mining lands.

Jeff Durham, the district’s program director, said the grant is a partnership between the state and federal governments for restoration projects on former mine sites. The grant was funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Durham has worked with the BLM for about 10 years on these types of reclamation activities on a smaller scale, he said.

