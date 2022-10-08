The Bureau of Land Management awarded a $1 million grant to the Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District in Eastern Alaska to restore historic mining lands.
Jeff Durham, the district’s program director, said the grant is a partnership between the state and federal governments for restoration projects on former mine sites. The grant was funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Durham has worked with the BLM for about 10 years on these types of reclamation activities on a smaller scale, he said.
A statement by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says the latest round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be put to work rehabilitating waterways in the Fortymile Wild and Scenic River system and upstream of the Beaver Creek Wild and Scenic River system in the White Mountains National Recreation Area.
“The work will restore several creeks feeding into the Fortymile River system, where historic mining practices in the area removed vegetation from the floodplain and processed materials in and around the stream to extract gold, often destabilizing channels,” the release reads. “As a result, creeks struggle to recover from these significant effects even decades after mining operations have ended, causing reduced water quality, unstable streambanks and limited pools for fish.”
Durham said the grant funds efforts to rehabilitate streams to what they were before they were mined. Historic mining efforts left lots of tailing piles, or sand and gravel that was left behind after being sifted through for gold, which has made some streams not look like stream corridors, Durham said. The historic mines impacted water quality in Eastern Alaska, and these efforts will work to prevent erosion and improve fish and terrestrial wildlife habitats.
One of his duties with the soil and water district is developing better practices for current miners that ensure vegetation grows and creates stable streams, he said.
The project will also improve recreational activities in Eastern Alaska, such as fishing and hunting, Durham said.
