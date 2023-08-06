One person was killed Friday night in a multi-motorcycle collision at Parks Highway Mile 316, north of Nenana, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
According to the trooper report, several agencies were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports about the collision.
Upon arrival, emergency responders unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures on Jadakis Perry, 21, of Eielson Air Force Base. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigations showed that Perry was traveling at a “high rate of speed and lost control,” the trooper report states.
Two other motorcycles attempted to avoid the collision but both riders lost control and crashed. Both riders were transported to a Fairbanks area hospital for treatment.
Perry’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for examination and next of kin notified.
