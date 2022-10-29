Early voting began on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 7.
As of Friday evening, about 1,700 voters have voted in Region III, Jeremy Johnson, the region’s elections supervisor, said. This is very low compared to the last gubernatorial election in 2018, where about 2,800 people voted in the first week. He said it was busy on Monday, the first day of early voting, but it’s been quiet ever since then.
Johnson expects next week to pick up based on historical trends. He said the worst time to vote early is next Thursday or Friday, but early voting continues until Election Day on Nov. 8.
Early voting for several consecutive days allows individuals with different schedules to find time to vote as opposed to just one day, Johnson said.
To vote early, bring a piece of identification to the Region III Elections Office at 675 7th Avenue, Suite A2, during one of the following times:
— Oct. 24 through Nov. 7 (Monday through Friday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 (Saturdays), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 (Sundays) 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
