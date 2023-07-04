racer

John Dee McDonald collects and restores antique collectible automobiles. Cameron White photo

Over a century ago, Tommy Gibson raced his Ford Model T around Weeks Field. today, that same car runs again thanks to the work of John Dee McDonald.

In 1914, business partners Gibson and Bobby Sheldon of Fairbanks started an auto stage line that served the Richardson Highway.  Gibson started his own line, “Gibson Auto Stage,” in 1915. According to a 1958 News-Miner article, Gibson operated a fleet of 23 vehicles.