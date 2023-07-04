Over a century ago, Tommy Gibson raced his Ford Model T around Weeks Field. today, that same car runs again thanks to the work of John Dee McDonald.
In 1914, business partners Gibson and Bobby Sheldon of Fairbanks started an auto stage line that served the Richardson Highway. Gibson started his own line, “Gibson Auto Stage,” in 1915. According to a 1958 News-Miner article, Gibson operated a fleet of 23 vehicles.
Colored in black and orange, this historic automobile is ready to race again with just a hand crank of its engine. The Model T features several modifications for racing: a shortened and lowered frame, an inverted rear axle, upgraded camshafts and crankshafts, a 16-valve head, and more.
With these upgrades, the car’s base speed was increased from 45 to 65 miles per hour, and the horsepower was more than doubled. Racing cars in Fairbanks during the 1910s required two key strengths, speed, and resistance to rolling. A souped-up engine and lowered frame did both.
John McDonald first saw Gibson’s old Model T in 1964 and begged the owner to sell it to him.
"Every time I came back I’d ask to buy that car and he’d say ‘not for sale, not for sale," McDonald said.
After decades of pining for this piece of Fairbanks history, McDonald wore the seller down and walked away with the pink slip. Although the Model T was missing some parts, he was determined to rebuild the car.
After putting an ad online, McDonald uncovered the original wheels, along with other parts, from another man whose father had received them from Gibson himself.
Through his determination, McDonald was able to finally drive the Model T he had wanted for almost 60 years. “Racing was something special back then,” he said.
The era was a time when “there were only 30-40 cars in town,” but still Tommy Gibson and others modified their cars and competed in races.
John McDonald hopes to make his new car street-legal this summer and to show it off to today's citizens of Fairbanks.
Give a honk when the old beauty passes you on the fly.