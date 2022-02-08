Military presence in Fairbanks North Star Borough communities is a given with the presence of Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright. The military presence also contributed to population and economic growth, according to the Alaska Department of Labor.
In its February edition of the monthly Alaska Economic Trends publication, Sara Teel, a state economist, took a deep dive into the economic and demographic insights the two installations bring to the Interior.
Population
Eielson AFB and Fort Wainwright represent 36% of the U.S. military presence in Alaska, second behind Anchorage.
According to Teel’s report, active military personnel made up 7.5% of the borough’s population. Add military families into the mix and the percentage rises to 19% of the borough’s population.
The borough’s population, as of the 2020 census, was around 96,800 people. The state of Alaska’s demographic data put the number slightly higher at 97,500, based on 2021 data gathering.
As of the first part of 2021, according to Teel’s report, around 6,700 active duty military were stationed at Fort Wainwright. Teel’s report noted there were an additional 6,000 family members, living on base, while Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office reports the number of dependents was closer to 10,000.
Like all active duty military duty stations, the population fluctuates when units are activated.
There was a dip in 2019 when 2,000 soldiers spread over seven Stryker battalions were deployed.
Eielson AFB’s population was considerably smaller prior to 2020. During the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure process, a Defense Department committee recommended relocating the 354th Fighter Wing to three states and withdrawing 2,821 airmen from Alaska. Lawmakers intervened.
The F-35A Lightning program rejuvenated the air force base, bringing its total population to just over 7,000 in October with the promise of 54 stealth jets being stationed there, up from less than 3,000 in 2018. As of Jan. 25, 49 were already stationed at Eielson.
Overall, the program is expected to bring in as many as 3,500 people in and around Eielson by this summer, according to Teel’s report.
“Much of the increase has been in families and contractors, reducing the active duty percentage at the base from 60% to 48%,” the report states.
Economics
Overall military and defense spending isn’t high in Alaska compared to Lower 48 states, according to Teel’s report, “but its economic muscle is bigger here than in most states.”
The Defense Department dumped $3.5 billion worth of contracts and payroll into the Alaska economy in 2019, or just 0.6% of its overall budget. Alaska itself ranked 33rd in the union. Of that amount, the Fairbanks area saw $964 million.
Median family incomes differ between Fort Wainwright and Eielson AFB. Fort Wainwright’s median income sat at $56,052 while Eielson came in at $73,357, based on 2019 U.S. Census Data. Eielson’s income level falls more in line with that of Fairbanks North Star Borough’s $76,992 median family income.
Teel’s report also notes the potential growth in local expenditures and surrounding job growth.
“When active-duty personnel relocate, they bring substantial purchasing power that can drive sales for grocery stores, restaurants, and car lots,” Teel writes. “This generates local jobs as well as revenue for the borough. The military further boosts area employment by hiring civilians for on-base positions such as child care providers and contractors for military construction projects.”
Housing woes
An influx of new personnel and their families, while possibly benefiting the overall economy, will meet with housing woes, according to Teel’s report.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough faces a housing and rental shortage. Eielson has 1,077 housing units and Fort Wainwright 2,454 — not nearly enough to house its population.
Fairbanks’ vacancy rate tightened in the two years since the pandemic took hold, factoring in the growth from the F-35 beddown and a federal eviction moratorium. In early 2020, the vacancy rate hovered at 18.5%, but it constricted to 6% in the latter part of 2021.
Incoming Eielson families and service members face a particular problem. On top of the influx of personnel connected to the F-35 program, four KC135 Stratotankers refueling aircraft and 220 new personnel are being assigned to Eielson.
The added personnel create a need for 135 new housing units, according to Teel’s report.
To help address the housing crunch, the Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly is considering a tax incentive for the construction of large multi-family developments in military facility zones and Fairbanks and North Pole city limits. The tax break would authorize a partial or full tax exemption/deferral for up to 10 years on certain properties for “economic development reasons.” The ordinance goes to a public hearing Thursday.