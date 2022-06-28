Trash flies out of unsecured loads in vehicles all the time in the Fairbanks area.
Every summer, the Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol picks up as much of that litter as they can. This year, during a five-week period beginning May 20, the litter patrol collected 10 tons of garbage along Fairbanks and North Pole roadways.
They are under the direction of David Drumhiller, who has spearheaded this program since 1985. Some of the youth now are children of litter patrollers from long ago.
The 10 patrollers, all between the ages of 14 and 16, walk about six miles every day, picking up trash they find along roadsides. Some of it is hidden once grass grows, but it doesn’t go away unless they take it away.
They find trash everywhere. One day the group removed 700 pounds of trash, dumped just outside the gates of the landfill. Sadly, that is a common occurrence.
The Richardson Highway/Badger Road intersection appears to be the drinking and dumping spot for Fireball Whiskey mini bottles. The group collected more than 200 of the tiny empty bottles there.
The Richardson Highway between Fairbanks and North Pole continues to hold the unfortunate distinction of most littered roadway. Roadways include the Old Richardson Highway, Badger Road, Parks Highway, Steese Highway, Holmes Road, Chena Pump Road, Chena Hot Springs Road, Johansen Expressway, Easy Street and the dike area.
“If we can keep the Richardson Highway clean, we can make our city look even nicer,” said Donny Study, one of the youth litter patrollers.
He and his teammates have a whole new appreciation for how much litter is out there.
“Secure your loads,” he advised. “Don’t throw things out the window, please. Just keep the load secure. Have another person watch your load. If it flies off to the side, please grab it.”
Every day holds new surprises for the 10 youth litter patrollers. But last year’s grenade launcher, found on the side of the road, is hard to top.
This year, some items were returned to owners.
A safe on the side of the road had been broken open and anything of monetary value removed. Inside were birth certificates, an expired passport and a framed first dollar for a local business. The items were turned over to police who will track down the owners. A working cell phone discovered on the side of road was returned to a grateful owner.
The Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association was happy to re-claim a box filled with 10 soccer balls and more than 300 training cones, both small and large. A still valid government license plate discovered at the site of a snow dump was returned to the federal building.
A smashed change-making machine yielded a five dollar bill and five dollars worth of quarters. The litter patrollers got to keep that surprise money.
Needles are always a hazard for youth picking up litter, and they are trained not to touch them. They report those needles to an adult so the adult can dispose of them properly. The group disposed of more than 1,000 needles during the past month.
This year, a new product has taken the lead for most common piece of litter — empty vape cartridges.
Other items that caught their attention: a prisoner t-shirt from Goose Creek Correctional Center, workable air pods, metal signs that say everything from “ACID” to “Smile, You’re On Camera.”
The Jesus action figure remains unclaimed.
The Fairbanks Youth Litter Patrol is sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough landfill, city of Fairbanks bed tax, Mt. McKinley Bank, Usibelli Coal Mine, IBEW, Rotary International, Wilson and Wilson CPAs, Fairbanks Lithia, Auto Trim Design, ASRC Energy Service, Ron’s Towing, Frontier Glass, Classic Collision, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling (ALPAR).
Team A members included Trinity Pitka, Azure Simpson, Iyana Andreanoff, Devon Naude, Jacob Aldabe, Donny Study, Anderson Watson, Quinn Kraus, Michael Putnam, Lowell Charles and Luke Ridell.
Team B will pick up litter for five weeks beginning in early July.