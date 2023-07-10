Think of the Pretty Rocks Landslide as an ice cream sandwich. A new 475-foot bridge will span the gooey ice cream in the center, anchored on the east and west ends.
That is the super-simplified way National Park Engineer Steve Mandt described the planned bridge that will cross the giant gap. Of course, there is a lot more to it than that. The project requires meticulous, think-outside-the-box engineering.
Pretty Rocks Landslide is on the Denali Park Road, at Mile 45, on Polychrome Pass. The road over the pass is winding and narrow. It hugs the steep mountainside and gives visitors a thrill while offering spectacular vistas.
The landslide is smack dab in the middle of the 90-mile park road, so visitation to the west end of the park has been cut off to daily bus visitors since the road had to be closed in 2021.
Road maintenance could no longer keep up with the disintegrating roadway, despite valiant efforts since 2016. The landslide eventually devoured the road, leaving a wide gaping hole as that section of road dropped more than 70 feet. Today, rockfall continues steadily at the site.
The park needed to find a way to replace the road and then keep it open. It explored options other than the bridge — going over the mountain or moving the road to the river plain below. Those ideas were rejected. The bridge, Mandt said, was the fastest and most frugal option.
He estimated total cost at $102.5 million. Completion date is May 2026.
Here is where the engineering comes in.
The entire area is underlain with permafrost. Climate change, the main culprit of this landslide, melts that permafrost. Hence, disintegration of the road. Little did road pioneers realize back in 1930 when they built that section of road, that it was on a rock glacier.
The only way to keep that permafrost frozen underneath rock where bridge abutments will be installed, is to insert 23 thermosiphons into the mountainside. The pipes passively remove heat from the ground.
“It’s an elegant engineering solution to keeping permafrost cold,” Mandt said.
Clay on the west end of the bridge is a problem that will require removing 80,000 cubic yards, more than double what was initially estimated. That is the reason the completion date was moved back a year. Initially the project was expected to be completed in 2025
The bridge itself will be a truss bridge with a rusty brown look from weathering steel.
“Exposure to wet/dry cycles form a protective oxidation layer,” Mandt said. “It has superior corrosion resistance and increased tensile strength. We can leave it exposed and don’t have to clean it or do maintenance. The material is a littler more expensive to buy, but over the life of the bridge, weathering steel will save money.
“It will also blend into the environment and not be so conspicuous visually,” he added.
Getting the bridge across the span is a technical undertaking
Mandt called “progressive cantilever construction.” The main bridge will be assembled on the east end, then slid across the gap onto a support structure constructed on the west side.
A worker camp has been established at a gravel pit at Mile 27 of the park road as work begins this month on this complicated project.
While focus remains on Pretty Rocks, there are 140 other unstable areas on the Park Road, prone to landslides, that are also being monitored. In fact, some of the funding for the Pretty Rocks bridge is intended to begin work at Bear Cave, another site less than a mile away.
Meanwhile, visitors can take a bus to Mile 43 at Toklat River, the beginning of Polychrome Pass where a small ranger hut is in place. This is where the buses turn around. Visitors can stretch their legs by walking down a staircase to the Plains of Murie, if they so desire.
Last summer, visitors could walk the two miles to the landslide, but for safety reasons as construction begins, that is no longer allowed.