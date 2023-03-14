Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and it’s not just for adults.
Students at Woodriver Elementary School have been learning about it during their physical education classes thanks to teacher Kayla Clark, who was introduced to pickle ball in 1990, during high school P.E. in Minnesota. She shared this report.
One thing she liked about pickleball was “It leveled the playing field, so we could easily compete and often beat the boys in our class,” she said.
Pickleball is an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two players — or four players — hit a perforated hollow plastic ball over a 36-inch-high net using solid-faced paddles. It combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Opponents on either side of the net hit the ball back and forth until one side commits a rule infraction. The game can be played by singles or doubles.
At Woodriver Elementary School and other local elementary schools, students only attend PE twice a week.
“Often, there is not the time to really develop the rules of official game play,” she said. “But striking with short and long-handled implements over a net in a competitive or cooperative environment is a fourth/fifth grade standard for the physical education curriculum.
Fifth graders really liked pickleball. After four lessons, they wanted to keep playing.
Hence, 25 students signed up to play in Woodriver Elementary’s first ever Fifth Grade Pickleball Tournament during lunch recess last month. They learned and handled the complicated scoring, observed court boundaries — and rules about the kitchen — while competing in a double elimination tournament. The kitchen is the seven-foot zone on each side of the net, known as the non-volley zone or “kitchen.” This rule exists to prevent a player from standing at the net and smashing every hit.
Winners included: 1. Minjae Young and Hayden Bullock; 2. Drake Craft and Sam Boylan; and 3. Chandler Vertz and Ryder Silveira.
Anyone can try pickleball in the local area. Check these locations: Carlson Center, The Alaska Club, Student Recreation Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the outdoor ice rinks a the Big Dipper during summer months, or maybe even neighborhood cul-de-sacs.
Six middle school students from Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and 29 middle schoolers from Lower Yukon School District, representing eight different Alaska communities, are in Anchorage this week for the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Programs Middle School Academy.
Students will participate in hands-on, STEM-focused activities such as building a computer, scratch coding, arctic engineering, LEGO robotics and more — all while collaborating with students from other Alaska communities.
“When students learn early on that they can achieve big things, like building their very own personal computer in just a couple days, they are more likely to set big goals for themselves and take strides to achieve them,” according to a press release.
“Middle School Academy is a fantastic introduction to STEM education and careers, as well as the ANSEP pipeline of opportunities,” said ANSEP Founder/Vice-Provost Dr. Herb Schroeder.
Not only will students interact with each other, they’ll also work with ANSEP staff and become acquainted with a college campus. This academy is especially valuable for students from small, rural Alaska communities who otherwise may not have access to the academic, social and professional opportunities ANSEP provides, according to a press release.