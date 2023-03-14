Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and it’s not just for adults.

Students at Woodriver Elementary School have been learning about it during their physical education classes thanks to teacher Kayla Clark, who was introduced to pickle ball in 1990, during high school P.E. in Minnesota. She shared this report.

