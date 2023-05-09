Kids on bikes are sure signs of spring at Woodriver Elementary School.
This week, watch for an army of bicyclists as they pedal the half-mile from The Pump House Restaurant on Chena Pump Road to Woodriver Elementary School every morning from 8:45-9 a.m.
“It’s become an annual tradition,” said Woodriver’s physical education teacher Kayla Clark. “I may have been doing it for more than 12 years. That’s as far back as the pictures go, anyway.”
The tradition began as a celebration of National Physical Education Week long ago.
“That was why I picked the first week in May to do it,” Clark said.
It also tied in well with class sessions on skateboarding and scooters.
“I try to piggyback them on the same week, doing other things on wheels,” said the longtime teacher.
The tradition is a popular one.
“A lot of kids from Woodriver are ones in the neighborhood who have that flat level place to learn to ride a bike,” she said. “But a lot of kids live off Rosie Creek or the ridge. They don’t have a place to ride on a fast surface.”
So this ride, on the bike path with friends, is especially fun.
“We get a lot of little ones, kindergarten, first- and second-graders who feel like it’s a big ride,” Clark said. “It’s exciting because it’s with some of their friends and classmates.”
Some parents drop off their kids and bicycles at The Pump House Restaurant parking lot and others tag along, some with toddlers in jogging strollers.
Other school staff members volunteer to act as crossing guards at the two intersections the young bicyclists must cross — Chena Small Tracts Road and Palo Verde Avenue.
On Monday, about 100 bicyclists joined the caravan. Clark expects that number to grow throughout the week.
“By Friday, kids are talking about it, kids riding the bus see us, and it grows to quite a big crowd,” she said.
The long line of kids on bikes is also a very visual reminder to drivers that there is an elementary school in the immediate area.
Clark retires in two weeks, after teaching for 26 years, 20 of those years at Woodriver Elementary School. She leaves behind a tradition of programs that focus on not only traditional sports, but non-traditional sports, as well: roller blading, snowshoeing, unicycling.
“Some of these are just individual lifetime fitness things,” she said. “You don’t need a team.”
She hopes the week of bicycling in May tradition will continue in the coming years.
