Kids on bikes are sure signs of spring at Woodriver Elementary School.

This week, watch for an army of bicyclists as they pedal the half-mile from The Pump House Restaurant on Chena Pump Road to Woodriver Elementary School every morning from 8:45-9 a.m.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.