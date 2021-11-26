Henry Streyle is a wise little owl. He is one of 12 children in the Delta Junction area who has read, or been read, 1,000 books before he even starts kindergarten.
This special program at the Delta Community Library began in February as the library’s “Leap Into Learning Day.” The library shared information on the importance of early literacy and how to develop a love of reading. Henry’s father, Delta Greely School Superintendent Shaun Streyle, was there that first day to help launch the program.
Twenty-three families signed up the first day and 110 children have registered to participate in the program. To date, 12 have reached the goal of 1,000 books before kindergarten.
Parents keep track of every book they share with their young reader. For every 100 books read, the parent brings in the recording sheet and the child receives a small owl-themed incentive, like a lanyard or a craft to make, a sticker with the number of books they have finished and a coloring page provided by the Alaska State Library.
When those 1,000 books are officially read, the child gets his or her photograph taken in the library’s owl costume. Those photos are posted on the Finishers Wall. The young reader also gets to choose a book to keep.
“We hope to have a finisher’s party, but Covid keeps getting in the way,” said Delta Library Director Tiki Levinson.
Parents also receive a reward — a gift card from a local beverage hut, “because they did most of the reading to get to 1,000 books,” Levinson added.
“The best part,” she said, “is hearing parents talk about how it has been a fun part of their relationship with their child.”
Library assistant Shona Hilton created the wall-size tree with all the little owls on it. Each owl on the tree is recognized for reading their first 100 books.
“That way, everyone can see which kids are ‘Growing Wiser at the Library,'" Levinson said.