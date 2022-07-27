Panguingue Creek Fire Hall, located off Stampede Trail, has been renamed Forsberg Hall in honor of Will Forsberg, a much-loved community member who recently died of leukemia.
The new sign on the fire hall debuted at a memorial gathering on Sunday at the fire hall located on Anteres Road. An early member of the Stampede Trail community, Forsberg was instrumental in establishing the fire hall.
His real legacy was evident from all the friends, both old and new, who came together to share stories about his amazing life and his ever present sense of humor. He lived a life of adventure, along with his wife Linda Forsberg, who died several years ago. The bloodline of the Forsberg sled dogs continues today at the Denali National Park Sled Dog Kennels and at other local dog kennels.
When most people think of the Denali Borough’s Neighbor to Neighbor program, they think of holiday food boxes and toys at Christmas for kids in need. But the program helps people year round.
So if there is extra harvest from your garden, Neighbor to Neighbor can make sure that fresh produce will benefit people who need it. Just call Barbara Walters at 907-978-1484 or email denalineighbors@gmail.com.
“That fresh stuff is wonderful,” Walters said. “I’d make sure it gets where it needs to go.”
The Denali Borough Food Bank, established in early 2021, operates year round. Walters recently returned from the city of Anderson, where firefighters donated leftover food no longer needed in conjunction with the firefighting effort on the Clear Fire.
This week, a new and sturdier Neighbor to Neighbor bin is in place at Three Bears Grocery Store in Healy. Feel free to donate canned goods and nonperishable items. They will be put to good use.
“Take a bite out of hunger and put a can in the bin,” the sign says.
In addition to food, The Denali Borough Food Bank and Neighbor to Neighbor also accept gift certificates, Visa cards for gasoline, and cash contributions. Tax deductible donations are possible. Call Walters for details.
Kiana Carlson knows a thing or two about the history of the Native village of Cantwell. The Carlson family was one of the community’s founding families.
Currently a law school student, Carlson is working at Denali National Park this summer and has been sharing her historical knowledge with guests at Tonglen Lake Lodge. On Tuesday, her presentation will be open to the public at 8 p.m. in the main lodge building at Tonglen Lake.
Her history comes alive because she shares it through personal stories of family members, both past and present. Her perspective offers a genuine sense of Cantwell today. Locals will appreciate some of her stories, since they know the people she is talking about.
She also provides easy to understand explanations for ANCSA (Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act) and ANILCA (Alaska National Interests Lands Conservation Act) — and that is no easy task.
This will be her last presentation for the summer.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.