Panguingue Creek Fire Hall, located off Stampede Trail, has been renamed Forsberg Hall in honor of Will Forsberg, a much-loved community member who recently died of leukemia.

The new sign on the fire hall debuted at a memorial gathering on Sunday at the fire hall located on Anteres Road. An early member of the Stampede Trail community, Forsberg was instrumental in establishing the fire hall.

