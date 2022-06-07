People outside Alaska can’t imagine what it is like to live here under the Midnight Sun.
Scholastic Action Magazine posed that question in the May 2022 issue: “Why do summer days last so long in Fairbanks, Alaska?” and asked students everywhere to answer that question. The magazine is intended to inspire and empower readers in grades 6 through 12, by providing fascinating, age-appropriate stories.
Jerry Evans at Explore Fairbanks got the call from the magazine’s senior editor and was happy to help find Fairbanks kids for her to interview.
Students in Allison Curry’s class at Joy Elementary School connected with the author. They are avid readers of the Scholastic Action Magazine, Evans said.
What she learned is the Midnight Sun is no big deal for people who live here.
“We’re used to it,” said Brennan, 14, who has lived in Fairbanks his whole life.
“During the bright summer and the dark winter, not much changes about their daily routine,” the magazine noted.
“Day or night, light or dark, we do our normal things,” said Lily, 14, another student from Joy Elementary.
“Normal” for this time of year can mean going to soccer practice at 10 p.m. It’s also normal for people to mow their lawn, watch an outdoor baseball game, or enjoy a barbecue — all late at night.
The story also explains why there are 24 hours of daylight in Fairbanks this time of year.
The story, with photograph of the Midnight Sun Baseball Game by Fairbanks photographer Patrick Endres of Alaska Photographics, has been seen by students nationwide. Accompanying the story is an activity asking students everywhere to answer the question, “Why do summer days last so long in Fairbanks, Alaska?”
Maybe we’ll be able to share some of those responses.
ABATE fundraiser
North Star ABATE (Alaskan Bikers Advocating Training & Education) will hold its fourth annual Cancer Sucks Dart Run on Sunday. This year, the group is raising money for a 5-year-old North Pole boy who is battling cancer. The family wishes to remain anonymous.
Registration begins in the parking lot of Little Richard’s Diner in North Pole at 1 p.m.. The ride leaves at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start, riding alone or in small groups. All motor vehicles are invited.
The ride will proceed to Drips Cafe, Ivory Jacks and Club Soda, and end at the Big I Pub at about 6 pm.
Cost is $20 per card. At each location, participants will throw three darts.
At the last stop, the Big I, there will be an opportunity for an additional $5, to toss out one of the low scores and throw again to improve your score.
The person with the highest total score splits the money collected from the $20 per card with the recipient.( Only money collected from the Run is split with the winner of the Run. All other donations go to the North Pole family.)
The Gold Digger Dogs Food Truck will also be present at the Big I at the end of the run. Questions? Email mslavik33@hotmail.com.