HEALY — Some of us can relate to the future voter who happily used a crayon to fill out a ballot but then had second thoughts after handing it over.

“She was very excited about it until she dropped it into the ballot box and couldn’t get it back,” said Tina Graham, a Denali Boroiugh election worker. “She recovered once we sent her home with a fresh ballot and crayons.”

Follow Kris Capps at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.