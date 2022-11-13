HEALY — Some of us can relate to the future voter who happily used a crayon to fill out a ballot but then had second thoughts after handing it over.
“She was very excited about it until she dropped it into the ballot box and couldn’t get it back,” said Tina Graham, a Denali Boroiugh election worker. “She recovered once we sent her home with a fresh ballot and crayons.”
That future voter filled with remorse was only 3 years old.
In the Denali Borough, it’s never too early to introduce voting to its youngest residents.
“It helps occupy the kids while the parents vote,” Graham said. “And makes the kids excited to go to the polls. It’s good.”
At the Denali Borough, kids voting was done with the “Official Future Voter Ballot” that offered two tough choices.
In the first race, young voters were asked to choose their favorite berry: blueberry, raspberry or strawberry.
There was no official ranked choice voting involved although some young voter scribbles may have indicated an attempt.
In the second, young voters were asked to choose their favorite animal of the “Big Five” at Denali National Park: moose, caribou, wolf, Dall sheep or bear.
The result? Strawberry and wolf were the big winners. There was one write-in vote for Minecraft.
Young voters proudly wore a “Future Voter” sticker after dropping their ballots into the special ballot box.
Two local teens also interned as election workers. A young adult who works elections regularly made her own father show his identification before she allowed him to vote.
