‘Sheep Herder In Paradise” is the theme of the 2022 Tanana Valley State Fair, running July 29 to Aug. 7 this year.
This year’s poster was created by Alaska artist Barbara Lavallee. She will attend the fair in person during the first week.
The fair’s official colors this year are red, orange and yellow; the official flower is the sunflower; and the fair’s official fruit/veggie is a pumpkin.
“We are nearly all sold out on outside vendors,” said Karen Lane, operations manager. “The fair is just 98 days away.”
Some favorite popular vendors and entertainment will be back and other new ones are joining this season. The fair encourages community members to share their thoughts and ideas on what they would like to see at the fair. They can do this by visiting the Tanana Valley State Fair booth at A Woman’s Affair at the Carlson Center this weekend. Fill out a quick survey and you could win an adult season pass to the fair.
For the first time this year, day passes and season passes will be sold extra early, online, before the fair, at a discount rate. Stay tuned for when that opens, in the near future.
“We often hear what fun the fair used to be in the good old days,” said acting director Coleen Turner, president of the fair board. “We are working really hard to get that input from the community.”
The fair this summer promises to be more interactive and the plan is to also showcase community talents. A drop off/pick up schedule for exhibits is available online at www.tvsfa.org.
The Petting Zoo is returning after a multi-year hiatus. A new barrel racing club will provide demonstrations during the fair. Carnival rides on the Midway are always popular and there will be even more rides this year, organizers said. Some fairgoers focus on fair food. Many old favorites will return, along with some new culinary options.
The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, which has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” will feature educational entertainment by a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands and South Korea. They have been touring North America since 2012. Other headliners include “The Fearless Flores Thrill Show,” “Magic by Robbie” Aug. 1-7, and music by Rose’s Pawn Shop on Aug. 2.
The fair needs lots of volunteers for everything from contests and the baby show, to help with exhibit drop offs and pick ups, to serve as gate runners and scanners, and to help as information booth attendants. Volunteers gain free entry to the Fair on the day they volunteer. Volunteers also have a chance to win one of eight unique quilts handcrafted by a local quilter. That drawing will be held Aug. 13.
There’s plenty of fair-sponsored events happening before the fair itself.
Garage sales: Community garage sales will be held at the Borealis Pavilion on May 13/14, June 3/4, July 8/9, Aug. 26/27, Sept. 9/10. For $35, anyone can rent a 10-by-10-foot space with a table, for two days. Cost for each additional space is $30. Call 907-452-3750 to reserve a space.
Kids camp: Kids Summer Camp will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.at the fairgrounds on June 16. Kids in third through seventh grade will create a project that can be entered in the 2022 Fair. Cost is $45 per child with a $5 discount for additional family members. Camp limited to 20 children. Must provide their own sack lunch, drinks and snacks.
Tasty Tuesdays: Beginning May 17 and every Tuesday through July 26, visit your favorite food trucks at the Tanana Valley State Fair parking lot at 1800 College Road. Food trucks open at 11 a.m. and stay open until they run out of food. Vendors should call 907-451-5549 or email operations@tvsfa.org to participate.
More information about the fair is online at at www.tvsfa.org.