HEALY — The biggest thing Tri-Valley High School students learned after hosting a student-led forum for national candidates was that the candidates are really just regular people.
“I was surprised at how approachable the candidates were,” said student Paige Scoles. “A lot of us students were nervous meeting them and questioning them, but they were easy to talk to and weren’t as intimidating as it first seemed.”
U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tsibaka (R) attended the student-led forum in person on Monday, Oct. 24. Pat Chesbro (D) attended via Zoom. Lisa Murkowski (R) was unable to attend due to a tight schedule.
U.S. House candidates Chris Bye (L), Nick Begich III (R), and Sarah Palin (R) all attended in person on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Mary Peltola (D) attended via Zoom. The forums were held at the Tri-Valley School gymnasium in Healy and were also livestreamed via YouTube.
One hundred people attended the U.S. House candidate forum, and another 200 tuned in to the livestream.
The questions were multi-layered and complicated.
A film crew from Outside was also there, working on a documentary about election reform.
“You’re clearly doing things differently up there, and everyone wants to see what happens,” said Emily P. Miller, who is spearheading the project. She flew up from Atlanta and offered this takeaway.
“The questions were quite sophisticated, challenging the candidates to say more beyond their typical talking points,” she said. “Even the candidates remarked on this.”
That was deliberate, according to high school government teacher Daryl Frisbie. The students didn’t want routine replies.
“I think the audience walked away with a deeper appreciation for the voice of youth who long for answers to some of Alaska’s greatest challenges, like stewardship of the state’s valuable resources and reckoning with our country’s national debt,” Miller added.
One reason the film crew traveled to Healy, she said, was the belief that student questions would bring out the “authentic candidate perspective.”
Reflecting on the forums later, the students said in-person candidates gave a stronger showing than candidates who zoomed into the forum.
Being in person also revealed more about the candidates than just their answers to questions.
“I learned what type of person they are based on their answers and how they interacted with people afterwards,” said student Kayla Mayo.
All the candidates were invited to a community reception after the forum, where they chatted with locals and took plenty of photos and selfies.
“Being able to hear their opinions in person really made a difference,” said student Addi Davis. “Seeing them face to face made them feel more real, not just people on a screen.”
Student Kiara Keith liked being able to talk with the candidates in person after the forum and thought those who zoomed in were at a distinct disadvantage.
“Being on Zoom was nowhere near as effective as having the candidates live,” agreed student Ellie VanDeventer.
For the most part, students thought candidates answered their questions in the two minutes allotted, but “sometimes they would tell a story that took up most of the time and circled around the question,” noted student Elizabeth Miner.
As for ranked-choice voting, students described the new voting system in many different ways: confusing, an interesting ordeal, a good decision that gives a chance to second and third choice candidates, an overall improvement, a system that requires gamesmanship and strategizing.
“I think we just need to teach them [voters] about how it operates,” said student Elizabeth Miner.
Once their nervousness faded, students conducted the forum in a very professional manner. They reflected on it later.
“I learned that it is actually possible for the students of Tri-Valley School to hold an important event like a forum and make a difference for the community, the state and the nation,” added Ellie VanDeventer.
“I really learned a lot about leadership and working with large events,” Addi Davis said. “It was a high pressure setting so it’s important to do a good job.”