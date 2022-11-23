Every morning, students at Denali Elementary School are excited to move to their “Walk to Read” groups, where they spend the next hour, in small groups, focusing on learning to read at their grade level.
The new program just earned the school a national award as a National ESEA Distinguished School. Denali Elementary is the only school in Alaska, among 100 schools nationwide, to receive the honor.
This is a national program that recognizes schools that have successfully used their Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) federal funds to improve the education for all students. The Act is a national education law that commits to equal opportunity for all students.
Denali Elementary is a Title I school for pre-school through fifth grade, with an enrollment of about 300 students.
The school was recognized for outstanding performance because it “significantly closed the achievement gap between student groups.” It did this with a new program that focuses on reading for all students at the school.
“We divided our staff into 24 reading groups that happen every day for one hour, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.,” said principal Rebecca Zaverl.
That time is “protected,” she said. Everyone school-wide focuses on reading during that time.
There are eight students in each group, plus one adult.
“We are in every nook and cranny in the building we can find,” Zaverl said. “In the cafeteria, on the floors.”
The reading focuses on breaking down words and providing students better cues on how to read.
The school’s seven tutors and teachers have all been trained so everyone is teaching the same phonics-based skills to students.
“We worked really hard on it this first quarter,” Zaverl said.
This dedication paid off as the school has seen students’ reading ability skyrocket since the program started.
Normally this award requires three years of data to accompany the application, but just a couple weeks of data from Denali Elementary was enough to sway judges of the school’s exceptional programming.
“I’m just so proud of our kids and our staff,” Zaverl said. “In just one month of the program, we have excelled.
“That’s because we made it a priority with people, with time and we had entire staff buy-in,” she added.
Kids who already excel in reading are in Walk to Read groups called Literature Circles, where they read chapter books.
“One hour a day, we get those kids exactly where they need to be,” Zaverl said. “We are giving them exactly what they need.”
