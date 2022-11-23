School Wins National Award

Principal Rebecca Zaverl said the national award is a nice pat on the back for Denali Elementary School.

 Kris Capps

Every morning, students at Denali Elementary School are excited to move to their “Walk to Read” groups, where they spend the next hour, in small groups, focusing on learning to read at their grade level.

The new program just earned the school a national award as a National ESEA Distinguished School. Denali Elementary is the only school in Alaska, among 100 schools nationwide, to receive the honor.

