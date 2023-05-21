Like spring flowers, bright yellow bags filled with trash lined the highways and byways of Fairbanks on Saturday for the community’s annual Clean Up Day.
Volunteers young and old swept up trash that had accumulated over the dark winter months, recently uncovered by melting snow.
Those yellow bags weren’t there for long. Volunteers tossed them into trucks and delivered them to the landfill.
Green Bags were also an option this year, according to Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America. Those bags were filled with #1 and #2 plastic bottles and jugs and aluminum cans found scattered along roadsides. Green bags were taken to the Central Recycling Facility at 1855 Marika Road.
Volunteers sometimes found treasure — a fuel tank dipstick, a TI-84 calculator, an artisticall painted rock — along with plenty of trash.
Weight of all that trash is not added up yet, but the hope is that it will beat last year’s total of 19 tons of collected. Organizers await final tonnage numbers from the landfill.
Volunteers with the Golden Heart Clean Up Day were invited to post photos in the following categories: funniest find, best business team photo, best kids photo, best youth team photo and best technology find photo. Results will be announced, and prizes awarded, next week.
Volunteers community-wide helped make this event happen, including United Way of Tanana Valley, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, Adopt a Highway, Green Star of Interior Alaska, Midnight Sun Council Boy Scouts of America, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Central Recycling Facility, The Radio Station, Cowles Heating Services, university of Alaska, Advocacy Committee and Alaska Comedy and many more.
“This is 100% a team effort and I certainly couldn’t do this by myself,” organizer Raina Collins said.
She pointed out Alan Mitchell as one volunteer who gives his all to this project.
“He’s the first to start working and the last to leave,” she said. “He’s always filling in where we have gaps in coverage.”
His positivity keeps everyone else uplifted, she said.
Everyone worked together Saturday — numerous businesses, club members, and individuals — to clean up area roadways and begin the new season with clean roadways.
