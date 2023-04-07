At least eight huskies were found abandoned off the Parks Highway north of Nenana recently, all suffering from malnutrition and other ailments, including severe lice infestations causing extensive bald patches, intestinal worms and anemia.

“They were just dumped there, apparently,” said Nita Fowler, who operates Sirius Sled Dogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Ester that focuses on rescuing huskies.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.