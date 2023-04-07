At least eight huskies were found abandoned off the Parks Highway north of Nenana recently, all suffering from malnutrition and other ailments, including severe lice infestations causing extensive bald patches, intestinal worms and anemia.
“They were just dumped there, apparently,” said Nita Fowler, who operates Sirius Sled Dogs Rescue, a nonprofit in Ester that focuses on rescuing huskies.
A local resident near Mile 319 Parks Highway was walking his dog last weekend along a dead-end dirt road when he found the dogs, near a flatbed trailer. Straw was scattered on the ground, as if they had just been unloaded from a dog box. All their collars were removed.
He posted a notice about the abandoned huskies on a local Facebook page for lost animals, which is how Fowler got involved. She and other volunteers were able to catch three of the dogs luring them in with food. Two required a live trap.
Good samaritans picked up two of the dogs on the Parks Highway and delivered them to the animal shelter in Fairbanks. Fowler will foster those two huskies after their initial checkups and after they are spayed/neutered. She has four of the other huskies as well.
“Two are approximately six months old and two are between 1 and 4 years old,” Fowler said. Those dogs will also be spayed/neutered.
Another adult dog is being fostered by a local volunteer.
All the dogs that were recovered were extremely thin and underweight, Fowler said.
“The puppies have really bad worms,” she added. “The female, maybe the mother of the puppies — this is all supposition, of course — was obviously in a fight in the recent past. She has several cuts and punctures on her face.
“It’s mostly just neglect and starving and things that come from malnutrition,” she said.
Two of the pups lost almost all their hair due to a severe lice infestation. The two oldest dogs have scars on their necks where the collars rubbed through the first layer of skin.
“They obviously spent some time on a short chain,” Fowler said.
The dogs will all be brought up to date on vaccinations.
“They are super shy dogs,” Fowler said. “It doesn’t seem like they’ve had a lot of human interaction. So we are working with them, evaluating them, giving them some training. They are not trusting at all, but they don’t seem to be people aggressive.”
At least one dog, and maybe more, remain on the loose. Volunteers are spending time in that area where the dogs were found, in hopes of finding the one or more loose dogs.
Once they are healthy and neutered, the dogs will be available for adoption.
No one knows why the dogs were abandoned, although troopers are investigating this as an animal abuse/neglect case, according to veterinarian Jeanne Olson.
“The network of volunteers who were skilled at capturing these dogs, most of them using a live trap, is amazing,” Olson said. “They spent their own time, over hours, working on gaining the trust of the dogs, and then now providing care for them to get them healthy. People cared.
“There is a network now in place, thanks to social media, to quickly provide assistance when animals fall between the cracks of officials animal control obligations.”
A fundraiser through the Sirius Sled Dogs Rescue Facebook Page is raising money to pay for the dogs’ medications, including lice meds, deworming, vaccines, microchips, food, bedding. As of Thursday afternoon, $3,415 was raised. The group is a 501©3 nonprofit so all donations are tax deductible.
Olson of Raven Veterinary Services in North Pole is donating the spay/neuter surgeries and examinations.
Fowler offered this advice to dog owners who can no longer care for their dogs. Instead of just dumping dogs, owners can take them to the animal shelter in Fairbanks where they will get care. If they want to remain anonymous, they can drop off the dogs at night, leaving them in cages there, she said.
“That way they’re not in the highway, they’re not starving in the woods or getting caught in traps,” she said. “Plenty of people are willing to help. Just bring it to someone’s attention.”
“Something can be done to make the transition easier for the dogs,” she added.
Anyone with information about these abandoned dogs can call Alaska State Trooper Nathan Hollenbeck at 907 832-5554.