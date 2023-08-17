The worst part of having a missing family member is not knowing what happened.
That’s why another search will be held on Saturday, three years after Frank Minano Jr. of Nenana disappeared off the Old Nenana Highway in 2020. The Nenana Native Association is leading the effort and asking volunteer searchers to participate.
Sadly, Minano is one of many missing Indigenous people, including local residents Debbie Nictune, Doren Sanford and Willis Derendoff.
“Frankie has been missing for three years now,” said Karen Lord, in a Facebook message to her community, seeking assistance for the search. She said an elder told her, “I need closure. Find my relative and bring his remains home.”
Minano, 69, at the time, never made it home to Nenana from Fairbanks on Aug. 17, 2020. That was unusual for the lifelong Nenana resident and elder, who family members described as a “homebody.”
His silver-colored truck was found on Standard Creek Road, which is just off the Old Nenana Highway south of Fairbanks. He apparently stopped to look for firewood. Minano’s keys and a Fred Meyer receipt were found on a table inside a nearby cabin that had been broken into. That’s why the initial search focused on that area. That search at the end of August 2020 was unsuccessful, despite the efforts of 150 volunteers. Saturday’s search is another attempt to find out what happened to Minano and perhaps offer closure to his family.
Set-up starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday The search begins at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the day, starting at the logging road across from Skinny Dick’s.
The highway will be marked for parking and there will be an overflow parking lot for trucks and trailers.
Organizers of the search are in need of four-wheelers, as many volunteer searchers as possible, volunteers to help direct traffic at the Skinny Dick parking lot, volunteers to help with additional parking, and to shuttle searchers to the staging area. The Nenana Native Association will provide bag lunches.
Minano was last seen wearing black jeans, white and grey tennis shoes, a black ball cap that said “Alaska” on it, and a black and white flannel shirt. He is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 140-160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Call Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100 with any information. For questions or other information about the search, call JT Baker at the Nenana Native Association at 907-832-5461.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.