ANDERSON — An estimated 75 people showed up recently to help with renovations on a church, which reopened last year not only as a church but also as a gathering spot for community members in the small city of Anderson.
The city of Anderson is near Clear Space Force Station, 81 miles south of Fairbanks, just off the Parks Highway.
The Anderson Community Church had been closed for about 13 years. More than a year ago, Brett Oakley, who operates a popular podcast/call-in show called “The Pulse in Anderson and Nenana,” decided to lease the building and turn it into a church/community center.
“We needed a place for the community,” he said at the time. “For the kids, for gatherings, basically to have a place to go where we can put things together.”
The 4,100 square foot building is a former Assembly of God Church that had been closed for about 13 years. It closed, he said, due to a dwindling population and high cost of keeping the building open.
“There is quite a bit of history here,” Oakley said. “The Assembly of God was started here by Dick Rutledge in 1963. He first held meetings a quonset hut on the property. Later, he built a permanent facility here.
“He had a very vibrant ministry for many decades, until things started to taper off, and it eventually closed, just prior to 2010.”
Oakley brought the building back into use with the help of many volunteers. On the day he dubbed Groundbreaking Day, he and other volunteers shoveled 4 1/2 feet of snow out of the parking lot just to gain access to the abandoned building. It was March 17, 2021.
Now, he holds regular church services there and has hosted a number of community events.
But renovations were never complete.
On July 20, members of the newly re-opened church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined efforts to continue sprucing up the building. The volunteers all had varying skill levels, and they contributed more than 400 combined hours of service, working throughout the day. Volunteers included electricians, plumbers and general contractors who provided skilled labor needed for the project.
“It was a team effort as people gathered supplies and donations and provided their skills, time and resources to help renovate the Anderson Community Church building,” said Nicole Hansen, who helped facilitate the project through the local justserve.org website.
“This was a great opportunity for two congregations to come together to work on a common goal,” said Holly Scott, another organizer. “We started out as two different congregations but left the day as friends of a larger community.”
Projects included painting the interior, demolishing and rebuilding two stairways into the building, repairing a ramp entrance, repairing doors, sorting clothing for distribution, installing cabinets, repairing electrical and plumbing, general cleaning and yard maintenance.
Oakley, who serves as pastor for Anderson Community Church, was very appreciative.
“Thank you for being a part of our family and helping us in a time of need,” he said. “We look forward to doing the same for you in the future.”