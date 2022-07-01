Summer flowers are blooming on the grounds of the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, thanks to volunteers with the Forget-Me-Not Garden Club.
Starting in 1973, club members planned and planted annual gardens at the Fairbanks International Airport every summer. But in 2019, the airport administration decided to forego the club’s volunteer efforts.
The club searched for a new project and discovered that the Fairbanks Pioneer Home depended on volunteers for spring planting every year. Members coordinated with Valerie Robancho, activities specialist at the home and came up with a planting plan for the summer. The home was absolutely delighted at the offer, Robancho said.
Although volunteers used to help with gardening, it has fallen to just a few staff members to plant and maintain the flowers during the past few years. That is in addition to their regular jobs, she said.
The Pioneer of Alaska Igloos 4 and 8 Foundation donated new potting soil for the project. Early last month, club members, family and friends cleaned and prepared more than 100 planters and pots for new plants. The planting happened the next day.
“Residents have commented on how great the flowers look,” Robancho said. “Even strangers have complimented the grounds and the flowers as well. It has not gone unnoticed.”
“All the participants were happy to find such a worthwhile project to be involved in,” according to Jan and Jim Plaquet, who provided information about the project.