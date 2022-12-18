When it comes to volunteering, Alan Mitchell doesn’t let anything slow him down — not even the skin cancer that has plagued him for 23 years.
Mitchell is the leader of the Holiday Food Drive every Thanksgiving, which delivers thousands of pounds of food and much needed monetary donations to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. He also happens to be the inspiration for the Alaska Peace Officers Association Food Drive, held for the fourth time this year.
“He is a rock star,” said Anne Weaver, director of the Food Bank. “He has had some hard goes of it the last few years, but he is still determined to help. Chemo and all.”
“You talk about the best way to pay it forward, Alan did that for us, to start the APOA food drive,” said retired Alaska State Trooper commander Ron Wall. “Everyone wants to make things somebody else’s problem and not their own. He really reaches out and tries to make the community a better place than it was before.”
Mitchell, 53, admits he takes action when he thinks something needs to happen.
“If I see something, I have to say something, I have to do something,” he said.
Long, long ago, Mitchell was in need and received a food box from the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. He wrote down a list of everything that was in that box.
When he got his tax return the following April, he bought everything on that list and delivered it to the Food Bank, as a way of giving back. The delivery consisted of a hodgepodge of groceries, but that food box symbolized a gesture that helped him and gave him hope when he needed it.
In October 2014, he met with Sam Kirstein at the Food Bank to find out what the Food Bank needed. Then he started asking random people if they donated to the Food Bank and why or why not.
One reason for not donating popped up continually — the Food Bank is only open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many families work, engage in after school activities, pop into the grocery store and then go home.
“It hit me like a brick,” he said. “Whatever we do, should be at the store.”
He wanted to make it easy for shoppers to donate so he created a list.
With approval from Fred Meyer management, his food drive kicked off, and has been ongoing since 2014. With the help of Facebook, volunteers galore participate. It is only growing.
Now for three days just before Thanksgiving, volunteers provide shopping lists for Fred Meyer shoppers and accept donations of food and money.
“The first food drive, we had about 125 turkeys, 6,400 pounds of food and about $600 in donations,” Mitchell said. “For whatever reasons, the pounds and the money have mirrored each other. The second year we had 16,000 pounds of food, 380 turkeys and $1,600 in donations.
The third year, radio personality Glenner Anderson helped promote the food drive and they collected 500 turkeys, 20,000 pounds of food and more than $1,700 in donations.
“It just got bigger and bigger and more supported,” he said. Local hockey teams including Arctic Lions Hockey teams, the UAF Nanooks and 4H members now participate, as well as Fort Wainwright firefighters, and staff from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“The coolest part of this is we have families that do this every year,” he said.
It wasn’t long before response was so large that the Food Bank helped provide trucks to transport all the donations to the Food Bank. It became too much for just one or two people to manage.
“People who volunteer are the orchestra, people we serve are the audience, I’m just the conductor,” Mitchell said.
The food drive he started has become something the Food Bank depends upon.
“It has become so valuable to us that, when we were not sure if he would be able to manage it this year, we were looking at what we would need to do to manage it,” said Weaver. “We are so thankful he was still willing to step up to the plate again, even though it took superhuman strength to do so.
“This is such a busy time for us that, though we cannot lose this drive, we also would have struggled to run it without him.”
For the past 23 years, Mitchell has battled recurring skin cancer.
“He has had nine major surgeries and over 30 clinical procedures,” said his friend Bobbi Outten, who recently opened a GoFundMe campaign to help him pay for ongoing expenses while he is out of work and undergoing chemo for the first time. “Just one surgery alone ran 13 hours and required hospitalization for eight days.”
Multiple surgeries on his head and face and at least two skin grafts have resulted in lots of scarring.
He continues his long battle against an invasive and infiltrative form of Basal Cell Carcinoma/Basal Cell Nervous Syndrome. It was brought on in part by genetics and also by too many days at the beach without sunscreen and two second-degree sunburns on his back and head.
According to Outten, “Alan Mitchell has spent his entire life protecting his country and his community.” He served eight years in the fire service, 18 years in the Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice, four years in the U.S. Army and 10 years in the Alaska Army National Guard.
The cancer keeps returning about every three years.
During one surgery, he actually died on the operating table, but was brought back to life. That, he said, ignited his passion for getting things done. Medical treatment still saps his energy but doesn’t stop him from pursuing his passion of helping the community.
Mitchell also volunteers with the Midnight Sun Run.
In 2018, when late snow and cold temps downsized the annual Clean Up Day, he said he got tired of hearing people complaining. So he spearheaded a follow-up Clean Up Day and got trash removed from the streets. All it took was a little coordinating: bags from the Boy Scouts and volunteers recruited on Facebook.
Of course, he still spearheads the Holiday Food Drive. He also made sure he was on hand when local law enforcement officers recently delivered their donations to the Food Bank.
“I do it because I feel so good about it,” he said.“If you see something wrong, then do something. I know I’m not here to save the world, I just try to improve the part of it that crosses my path.”
Live life, he said, don’t be a spectator of it.