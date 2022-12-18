When it comes to volunteering, Alan Mitchell doesn’t let anything slow him down — not even the skin cancer that has plagued him for 23 years.

Mitchell is the leader of the Holiday Food Drive every Thanksgiving, which delivers thousands of pounds of food and much needed monetary donations to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. He also happens to be the inspiration for the Alaska Peace Officers Association Food Drive, held for the fourth time this year.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.