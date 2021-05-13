The 18th annual Visitor Industry Walk for Charity takes place Friday but it will be a little different from previous years, due to Covid-19.
In the past, the walk supported non-profits with a 2-mile walk through downtown Fairbanks that included food stations and grazing along the way. This year, a snack pack will replace the food stations.
The event begins Friday at Pioneer Park and will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Due to Covid, there will not be a mass start. Each walker can now choose when they want to walk from Pioneer Park between 2 and 8 p.m. to downtown Fairbanks and back. Walking distances of 1-, 2-, 3- and 3.8 miles are available.
Walkers can download a new app called PocketSights that will highlight 20 points of interest on a historical walk to downtown Fairbanks. The app can include either text or verbal descriptions, and even videos along the way.
Or walkers can pick up a piece of paper that shows a map with those different locations highlighted, descriptions included.
Each walker will receive a snack pack for participating, since food stations will not be available this year. A scavenger hunt will also be offered for a chance to win a special door prize.
Online registration ended Wednesday this week, and all those people are eligible for a special door prize. Walkers can still register on site on Thursday, at the kiosk at the entrance to Pioneer Park. You can download the in-person registration form at www.explorefairbanks.com/cwregistration.
To participate, walkers must pay a same-day minimum registration fee of $30 for adults and $20 for children. One hundred percent of the walkers’ registration fees will then be distributed to the nonprofits that registered for this event.
Since 2001, the “Walk for Charity” has raised more than $380,000 for as many as 60 local nonprofits.
Thirty-five nonprofits registered for the walk this year, compared to the 45-50 nonprofits who usually register.
Also there will not be an apron decorating contest this year.
The longtime event is coordinated by Explore Fairbanks and the Fairbanks Chapter of the Alaska Travel Industry Association.
More information at 907 459-3758.
Job fair
Check out the Tourism Works for Fairbanks Job Fair at Pioneer Park from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, May 14. It is free and open to the public. Job seekers age 16 and older are encouraged to attend and learn about summer jobs that are available.
Explore Fairbanks sponsors the job fair.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.