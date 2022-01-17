The project to repair the landslide area on Polychrome Pass, known as Pretty Rocks, in Denali National Park continues with virtual public hearings on the release of the Environmental Assessment (EA). The public has 30 days to provide comment.
The EA evaluates construction of several engineered solutions between Mile 44-46 of the Denali Park Road, including the option of building a bridge to span the Pretty Rocks landslide. See the EA online at parkplanning.nps.gov/polychrome. Additional information is available online at www.nps.gov/getinvolved/polychrome-plan.htm.
Virtual hearings will be held 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 26. Both meetings have the same format, which include a presentation and then public questions.
Comments on the EA can be submitted through Feb. 13 though the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at parkplaning.nps.gov/polychrome. Comments can also be submitted in writing by Feb. 13 and mailed to Denali National Park and Preserve, P.O. Box 9, Denali Park, AK 99755-0009.
To join the Jan. 18 meeting, go to tinyurl.com/January-18-meeting. To attend the Jan. 26 meeting, use tinyurl.com/January-26-meeting.
More information can be found at go.nps/PrettyRocks.
Last week, the Department of the Interior announced that the project was granted $25 million in funding “to accelerate the overall project schedule, to begin phased work in 2022 and complete a permanent solution one year earlier than initially planned,” according to a press release from the Department of the Interior. The funds represent one of the first investments that the Department of Interior will make under the infrastructure law that recently passed Congress.
“We look forward to getting started on a long-term solution at Pretty Rocks. During construction, visitors will continue to have access to great wildlife viewing, views of Denali, front-country trails and backcountry hiking and camping,” said Acting Denali National Park Superintendent Brooke Merrell. “Denali is ready for visitors in 2022 and will continue to work with our neighbors, in-holders and partners to ensure an unforgettable Denali experience throughout the construction phase.”
The Pretty Rock landslide area, at Mile 45 on Polychrome Pass, has always been active. Before 2014, it caused small cracks in the road surface and required moderate maintenance every two to three years. By 2016, the landslide movement increased considerably and the park began monitoring it. The rate of road movement went from inches per year in 2014 to inches per month in 2017, to inches per week in 2018, inches per day in 2019 and up to 0.65 inches per hour in 2021.
By Aug. 24, 2021, maintenance crews couldn’t keep up with unstable road surface and adding gravel was no longer safe. The park road was closed at Mile 43 for the remainder of the 2021 season and the park investigated long-term solutions.
The selected option was to build a bridge spanning the Pretty Rocks landslide area. The bridge will be a 400-foot launchable modular steel truss bridge that spans the landslide area.
This phase of the project, according to the park service, will require five months of excavation plus three months of bridge construction and take about two years to complete. Traffic would not be allowed through the area during much of Phase 1, particularly during excavation. However, traffic may be allowed through some periods of the bridge construction, likely on a limited schedule, the park service said.
Hundreds of thousands of visitors travel to Denali National Park every year. The park stressed that visitors can still enjoy a full park experience along the portion of park road east of the landslide. That includes wildlife viewing, views of Denali, front-country trails and backcountry hiking and camping.