A steady stream of veterans attended the 25th year of Stand Down, a special event designed to offer resources for veterans and a place for veterans to reconnect with others.

The Civic Center at Pioneer Park was filled with volunteers providing information on health, insurance, housing and offering other support and services. Medical screening was available for those who wanted it.

