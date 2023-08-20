A steady stream of veterans attended the 25th year of Stand Down, a special event designed to offer resources for veterans and a place for veterans to reconnect with others.
The Civic Center at Pioneer Park was filled with volunteers providing information on health, insurance, housing and offering other support and services. Medical screening was available for those who wanted it.
A team of nurses were there to draw blood and Alaska Health Fair also offered dental and optical screening.
One of those volunteers was U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Armando Martinez IV. He works for the Fairbanks Veterans Center now, helping other veterans and active-duty personnel deal with mental health issues. He is also a Purple Heart recipient. Next month, he will represent fellow “Purple Heart heroes” at a national multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of America’s combat wounded.
Volunteers at Stand Down included nurses, mental health specialists, support groups and folks who know how to work through the red tape of bureaucracy.
In the Civic Center parking lot, the Vernon Nash Antique Car Club parked a long line of classic cars for the pleasure of observers.
It was hard to miss James Farnham’s 1971 M35A2 Deuce and a Half, a cargo truck that towered over every other vehicle. It weighs 13,000 pounds and gets 5 miles per gallon in town and 10 miles per gallon on the highway. He drives it every day.
More than one veteran commented on the memories the truck evoked. Some of the veterans spent a lot of miles riding in the back of that style of truck during their military service.
No one organization sponsors Stand Down. It is operated by a conglomeration of volunteers who come together to make sure veterans know they are appreciated.
Local businesses, agencies and other organizations donate money for the event, and also donate funds for follow-up medical, dental and optical treatment for veterans.
The Fairbanks Vet Center spearheads an annual clothing collection for veterans and this provides warm winter clothing for those who need it.
During the last hour of the event, the haunting sounds of a bagpipe echoed through Pioneer Park, thanks to a couple members of the Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band. It was the perfect melody for the good work going on inside.
The overreaching feeling of the event was positive and caring.
“We love what we do,” said one volunteer.
