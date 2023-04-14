This is a special month for the Chena Tool Library.
The tool library is a place for community members to share resources, learn from each other and check out tools for their own projects.
The entire month of April, Ursa Major is holding a fundraiser for the Chena Tool Library. Their drink special is the screwdriver, and one dollar of every drink sold, all month, will go to the Chena Tool Library.
On Friday, April 14, board members will be at Ursa Major to share information about the tool library and to sign up new members. On Friday, 10% of all Ursa sales will go to the Chena Tool Library.
Duncan’s Snoballs will also be there selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic snoballs. Fifty percent of those proceeds will go to Chena Tool Library.
Chena Tool Library celebrates its five year anniversary this year and is gearing up for the annual tool swamp, which will be held at Pioneer Park’s Centennial Center on May 21, 2023.
For more information on the Chena Tool Library, go to www.chenatoollibrary.org.
