I am super excited to see the new signs displayed at Kingfisher Wayside along the Parks Highway just north of the entrance to Denali National Park.
The heavily-used wayside at the edge of the Nenana River Canyon area overlooks the Nenana River. It is the starting point for a bridge that connects walkers and bicyclists to Denali National Park on the other side of the river. It is a popular site for drivers to pull over for a bathroom break, leg stretch and to admire scenery. It’s also a starting point for rafting trips down the Nenana River Canyon. It gets a lot of use.
For years — actually nearly two decades — the old posters/panels on display at the covered kiosk reflected a community that never updated its public image. It was just a forgotten spot. The posters that remained after all those years were outdated and faded, and some of the poster frames were empty. There was not much there to get visitors excited about the area.
For awhile there was even some confusion as to who was responsible for those panels — Department of Transportation? Denali Borough? Discover Denali? Thanks to Vanessa Jusczak and the Discover Denali Visitor Center that was all resolved.
“Last year, I invited DOT (Department of Transportation) to come down and visit Kingfisher and walk the bike path with me to see what we could do about improving the area as a whole,” said Jusczak, who is director of the Denali Chamber and Discover Denali. “It was determined that after installation in 2005, by a contractor, nothing had been updated or replaced.”
Someone needed to take the bull by the horns, Jusczak said. She did just that.
DOT and Jusczak worked together to create a memorandum of agreement between DOT and Discover Denali. That agreement was finalized last fall. Under terms of the agreement, DOT remains responsible for maintenance of the site. Discover Denali is permitted to handle signage and some general sprucing up of the area. Discover Denali hosted a community cleanup day at the site last week to get the ball rolling. The Denali Borough paid for the signs with CARES funding.
The new signs were installed not only at Kingfisher but at the other end of the canyon area, where the bike and walking path connects to a picnic area adjacent to Northern Lights Gift Shop.
Not many people even know about that picnic spot, Jusczak said.
She posted a video on the Discover Denali Facebook page announcing the new signage, which she and Donna Jones helped design.
“I am super happy to show it off,” she said. “One of the comments I often hear from locals, business owners, visitors, is that the canyon doesn’t have much ‘glam’ to it.”
The signage is an attempt to help the canyon be more user-friendly and demonstrate some pride in the area.
“That’s something the Visitor Center has the intention of progressively working on,” Jusczak said.
The new signs are modernized and include the use of QR codes. They provide information on the Denali Borough and local communities, the Denali Park trail system, bus shuttles and Denali’s Dog Kennel. You can discover where to eat, shop and play.
You can also get tips on how to prevent an unwanted wildlife encounter and how to behave when you get too close to wildlife.
“Denali is home to many wild animals. Make sure you share space safely,” the sign says.
Check out the new signs at both the Kingfisher Wayside and the picnic area near Northern Lights Gift Shop.