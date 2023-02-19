When Tonya Wood and her family lived in Fairbanks, back in 2017, she brought the United Through Reading program to local military bases. She helped service members record bedtime stories for their children, so those stories could be re-played when parents were deployed.
When her family relocated out of state in 2018, she remained faithful to the program. Last week, she continued that work at a special event, alongside first lady Dr. Jill Biden and first gentleman Douglas Emhoff. It was her second time working with the White House.
Wood, the mother of two young sons, has loved this program since she first learned about it, from another military wife, when she lived in Fairbanks.
United Through Reading is the nation’s first nonprofit that helps service members stay connected to their children by reading aloud to them through recorded storytime. The program offers several benefits for families and children such as easing the stress of time apart, maintaining positive emotional connections, cultivating a love of reading, helping to prepare for reunions and reestablishing family routines.
“I loved helping to create lasting memories for the service members and to give them free books,” she said. Plus she loves reading.
She worked with local libraries at Fort Wainwright, Eielson Air Force Base, North Pole and Fairbanks. Once the program was up and running, free books began arriving for her to share with families.
The granddaughter of “A Wrinkle In Time” author Madeline L’Engle learned of her efforts and sent her a special gift bag filled with “A Wrinkle In Time” swag, for whoever chose the book “A Wrinkle In Time.”
Wood didn’t advertise the special gift. She wanted it to go to someone who loved that book. It finally happened months later when then 11-year-old Elisa Crabtree of Eielson Air Force Base chose the book.
“That’s a really good choice,” Wood told Elisa and her family. “I have a little something for the person who chooses that.”
During that time, Wood’s husband was based at Fort Wainwright and was gone a lot, including on deployment. When he returned from deployment in 2018, he left active duty to join the Army Reserve as a fixed wing pilot.
The family left Alaska in May 2018. Wood never forgot about this program and a few months later, she applied for and was hired as a Yellow Ribbon Program Assistant. She started working with Yellow Ribbon Support Specialists in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.
“A Yellow Ribbon is a program designed for National Guard and Reserve service members who are getting ready to deploy or have returned from a deployment,” Wood said.
Family members can attend one-day events called Yellow Ribbons, that connect service members with resources available to them. Her involvement continued to grow and she is now a program director for National Guard and Reserve communities, with United Through Reading.
“Working with the Yellow Ribbon program has allowed me to meet and work with some amazing people, including the Chief of Army Reserve, LTG Jody Daniels, and the Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, Steve Austin,” she said.
She has a unique perspective, going from active duty spouse to full time Active Guard Reserve spouse.
“My husband, like many National Guard and Reserve service members, has been gone for drill weekends, training, TDY, and his civilian work schedule,” she said. “Even now, as he is back to full time duty as an Active Guard Reserve, we are geographically separated.”
Grants and partnerships continue to fund United Through Reading and partnerships help make good things happen. Veterans United Foundation recently helped fund 4,800 Be Drill Ready Kits for National Guard families in 18 states.
This year, the group Wood directs partnered with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s Joining Forces Initiative. On Feb. 11, the First Lady, Second Husband, U.S. Governor’s spouses, and United Through Reading staff assembled 800 Reading Ready Kits for National Guard families, Wood said.
This was Wood’s second time working alongside Jill Biden.
“Each time, it was a pleasure to interact with her,” Wood said. “Working alongside the governors’ spouses allowed me to have meaningful conversations with them and how we could work together to do more.”
The First Lady of New Jersey even sought her out when she discovered Wood’s family is currently stationed at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst.
“I’m proud of the work I’ve done within the National Guard and Reserve community on behalf of United Through Reading and am excited to continue to support our service members and their families,” Wood said.
She and her family intend to return to Fairbanks. She will likely continue to make good things happen for military families when she is back here.