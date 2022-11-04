The Flores family boarded Alaska Airlines flight 7504 early Wednesday morning in Fairbanks, the first leg of their long journey to a new home in Japan.
Thirty minutes after takeoff, 6-year-old Mia Flores happily played on her iPad when she suddenly keeled over in a faint and began convulsing in a seizure, while in her mother’s arms.
The flight attendant asked over the intercom if any passengers had medical expertise.
Amanda Smith, 42, a new emergency trauma technician and vice-president of the new Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department, didn’t hesitate. She reached for the call button. At the same time, the passenger sitting right next to her, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital emergency room technician Desiree Love, 22, did the same.
They were two strangers who had never met, and they ended up working together to save a little girl’s life. Their row was in the rear of the plane, and when they got to the front of the coach section, this is what they saw.
“It was the scariest sight ever,” Amanda Smith said. “A lady was holding a lifeless child. She was blue. Her lips were blue, her skin was gray and she was cold.”
In that moment, the two volunteers calmly took over. They laid her down in the aisle and searched for a pulse. Neither could find one.
Love began chest compressions. The little girl was so small, she could only use one hand.
They sent flight attendants to bring an AED (automated external defibrillator), in case an electrical shock was needed to restart the little girl’s heart.
Then, suddenly, Mia twitched and opened her eyes.
They told flight attendants the plane needed to turn around immediately and head back to Fairbanks.
“We need to land now,” Smith remembers saying. Both women said flight instructors were very helpful.
Smith kept remembering the words of her ETT instructor, Nenana Fire Chief Joe Forness: “Kids can go from dead to good, back to dead, quick.”
Flight attendants brought an oxygen mask and a canister of oxygen, which another passenger graciously held in his lap. There were no pediatric masks, but the two rescuers made the adult mask work on the little girl.
They rolled her onto her side, and passengers passed forward jackets and coats to hold her in positions and to keep her warm.
The two women continuously talked to the little girl and asked her to move her fingers and move her toes. They also calmly talked to her parents.
Amy Flores, Mia’s mother, remembers Desiree Love reassuring her.
“Desiree would turn to me and say, it’s OK, she’s breathing now. She was calming me down,” she said.
Flores is still amazed at how professional and calm the two women were while saving her daughter’s life. In fact, she feels overwhelmed by the kindness of so many strangers that morning.
Love, who works in the emergency room at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, knew what information the next medical team would need, so she calmly asked the mother questions and wrote down all the answers on her cell phone.
How much does Mia weigh? What did she eat for breakfast? Does she have any allergies?
When Chena-Goldstream emergency medical volunteers showed up back at Fairbanks International Airport to transport Mia to the hospital, she provided all the information they needed. She also called ahead to the emergency room and gave them a heads up on Mia’s condition.
Meanwhile, other passengers were quiet, courteous and as helpful as they could be, considering all of them would probably now miss their connecting flights, due to the emergency medical delay. One passenger gave the family $100 to pay for a taxi from the airport. Several passengers patted Flores’ shoulder and assured her everything would be okay.
“I’m speechless,” she said. “They were just great people.”
“We turned around and landed, and everyone was so gracious, gave us the space we needed,” she added.
At the hospital, the Flores family learned that Mia suffered from RSV, a respiratory virus that can infect the lungs and the respiratory tract and is currently a major cause of respiratory illness for children. They had no idea.
“Her lung capacity was low,” her mother said. “It’s almost like her body went into shock.”
Doctors told her RSV was probably the cause of the seizure.
She has tracked down both women who saved her daughter and has thanked them. Both are now in different parts of the country, continuing with their vacation plans.
Mia was due to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday. A few more medical visits will happen before the family attempts to resume their journey to Japan.
“If I could have Amanda and Desiree on my flights that would be great,” Flores laughed.
That flight turned into a nightmare, she said, and then became a miracle, thanks to two women from the back of the plane.
“Mia has her whole life ahead of her now, and they gave that to her,” Flores said.
The rescuers are both still amazed that they worked together so well, considering they were complete strangers.
“What are the odds?” Smith said. “It was like we worked together for 15 years. We didn’t question what each other were doing. We totally trusted the other person knew what to do.”
“I was so grateful to have her there,” Love said. “I definitely needed someone as calm and collected as I was, who spoke the same [medical] language I was speaking.”
That was especially important when it became clear there was no emergency equipment available specifically for children.
“No pediatric mask, no pediatric AED pads, no gauge to monitor oxygen levels,” Love said. “We were jury rigging supplies and hoping for the best.”
Both women said they already talked to an airline representative about what pediatric medical supplies are needed on the airplane. Love also suggested folks learn how to do CPR, in case of emergencies like this on an airplane. It could happen to anyone, anytime, she said.
Love credited her calmness and expertise to all her colleagues in the hospital emergency room. Smith credited her instructor Joe Forness, Nenana’s fire chief, who provided her training just last year.
“I never imagined my first patient would be 30,000 feet in the air and a child,” Smith said.
When it was all over, the two women returned to their seats, and there was just one thing left to do: give each other a high five.