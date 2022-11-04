The Flores family boarded Alaska Airlines flight 7504 early Wednesday morning in Fairbanks, the first leg of their long journey to a new home in Japan.

Thirty minutes after takeoff, 6-year-old Mia Flores happily played on her iPad when she suddenly keeled over in a faint and began convulsing in a seizure, while in her mother’s arms.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.