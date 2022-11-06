ANDERSON — This could be the start of a new tradition.
Anderson School held its first ever Trunk-or-Treat and Haunted Hallway event last week. The community embraced it wholeheartedly.
Anderson School Teacher Beth Norman spearheaded the event. Although it was her first trunk-or-treat, she apparently does have background in arranging haunted classrooms and haunted forests. The spooky hallway was just an added benefit.
The whole school pitched in and so did community members. Clear Space Force and Anderson City Fire Departments were there with engine lights flashing, adding to the festivities. Costumed students checked out the long row of trunks filled with Halloween candy.
“This was the first time anything like this was done in Anderson and won’t be the last,” she said. “Anderson School is dedicated to creating a stronger partnership with the community and we hope we see a lot more community members at our upcoming events.”
The school plans a new Anderson School Coffee House on Nov. 11, featuring local talent, and a Family Literacy Night on Nov. 16.
