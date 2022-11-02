HEALY — Where, oh where, are the pumpkins? That’s the question on everyone’s mind in Healy the day after Halloween. This year, they were finally spotted off the beaten track, at the entrance to Usibelli Coal Mine.
It is a longtime community tradition that every Halloween night, teenagers in Healy steal pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns off porches and driveways. Then, they choose one local spot to put them all on display together.
Every year, the community looks forward to where that display will take place. Once it was on the school playground, with a pumpkin on each swing and on the slide. Another year, it was a smiley face at the main Healy intersection. Pumpkins have been displayed at a roadside memorial, in front of the Three Bears Grocery Store just before it opened, and on the porch of what was then the new Denali Grass Co. During the Covid pandemic, the pumpkins were displayed at the Denali Borough’s vaccination and testing trailer at the Tri-Valley Community Center.
This year, the pumpkins were all placed at the entrance to Usibelli Coal Mine. There were even a couple pumpkins at the top of poles holding the main gate.
Once the pumpkin display is spotted, families usually visit to see if they can spot their own pumpkins in the pile.
Pumpkin stealing wasn’t so popular when it began many years ago. In those days, students took the stolen pumpkins to Moody Bridge — that’s the tall bridge over the Nenana River south of Healy — and threw them over the side into the icy river below. Local residents were not happy the pumpkins were destroyed, so they weren’t supportive of the prank.
Somewhere along the line, things changed. Instead of destroying pumpkins, teens started collecting them and displaying them in new locations every year.
One of those long ago pumpkin stealers, Nicole Shreeve, had this memory. “Because some of us felt slightly bad for stealing — which was not the real intent — we decided to make it a community display of creativity. What better way than to have the kids and their families see them displayed on the playground?”
The community embraced the new tradition, and now residents try to make sure new residents know it is going to happen. Homeowners who want to keep their pumpkins either bring them inside on Halloween night or leave a note asking that it not be taken.
The evening sometimes turns into an Us versus Them contest for some lighthearted homeowners who try to turn the tables on the pumpkin thieves. There was the homeowner who nailed his pumpkins to the porch. That didn’t work. There was the homeowner who hid on the roof with a big bucket of water to douse the pumpkin thieves. That did work.
And there’s always someone who didn’t get the memo — like the new Healy resident who chased the pumpkin thieves down his driveway. He wasn’t aware of the pumpkin stealing tradition. Maybe it’s a good thing he didn’t catch them.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.