HEALY — Where, oh where, are the pumpkins? That’s the question on everyone’s mind in Healy the day after Halloween. This year, they were finally spotted off the beaten track, at the entrance to Usibelli Coal Mine.

It is a longtime community tradition that every Halloween night, teenagers in Healy steal pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns off porches and driveways. Then, they choose one local spot to put them all on display together.

