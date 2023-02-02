HEALY — The new student broadcasting program is off to a great start, as students at Tri-Valley School are now livestreaming school basketball games and commenting on the games, play-by-play.
“It’s amazing how all of this has come together,” said Kesslyn Tench, the school district’s technology manager. “I’ve had this vision or something similar for years. I knew students could be involved and do this and it could be such a great student learning opportunity.”
There has been a demand for something like this for a long time, she said. Expectations were occasionally unrealistic, with some fans wanting cameras that moved automatically, strategically placed throughout the gymnasium. That was not affordable, Tench said.
Nor did she want to throw money at technology that did not involve student learning.
“I will not put technology resources toward something that does not align with the mission of the school,” she said. “And that’s where I’ve been for years.”
All that changed in October when the high school government class invited candidates for state and federal offices to Tri-Valley School for a candidate forum, which was livestreamed. Guests included high profile candidates like Sarah Palin, Kelly Tshibaka and other political figures.
“Somehow they gave us a week’s notice,” she said. She realized instantly that it couldn’t happen without help from students. Students eagerly jumped in to assist with livestreaming the two-evening forum and it worked well, reaching viewers in the Denali Borough and beyond.
With the support of Principal Tobe Gurley, the student broadcasting program soon snowballed.
Tench’s son Riley, a Tri-Valley graduate who currently works as a tech professional aboard cruise ships, was home for the holidays.
“We just started brainstorming,” she said. “He set up the tech. He donated his own computer that he built when he was in high school. He loaded the programs and we did a proof of concept with a basketball practice before he left. Then we did another game, the last week of school.”
He coached the students, even after he left the state.
Meanwhile, the school’s booster club committed to helping pay for additional equipment, Tench said. The new student-led livestreaming is expected to be used at school events, such as the Spelling Bee, graduation and others.
“We let kids drive the way,” Tench said. “It’s super exciting.”
Other adults, including teachers, are now helping coach kids who comment during the livestreaming.
“We look at an ESPN basketball game and use that as an exemplar,” Tench said. “This is what we’re shooting for. Then the kids critique their own work.”
“The coaches debrief with the kids to get them to that point,” she added. “They have them reflect on their own process and get them to the point where they can achieve more and keep getting better.”
Riley Tench also introduced a technology that allows students to use old iPhones as wifi devices.
“So you can have a complete wireless camera anywhere in the building,” she said. “It’s connected wirelessly through our network to the computer and it’s just feeding the live camera feed into the software that we have. That’s how we mix the different camera angles.”
She is hopeful that eventually the livestreaming service could also include commercials, a way to solicit program funds from local businesses.
Currently most of the nine or 10 students involved in this program are seventh and eighth graders, with some high schoolers as well.
Once they gained confidence, the students even began interacting with audience members who left written comments on the livestream chat box. Once, it was a viewer correcting pronunciation of a name. Another time, it was to point out that two members of the visiting team are twins.
The students livestreaming shared all that new information with the online audience.
“There were tons of lessons learned,” Tench said.
There is already talk of making the unit mobile, perhaps trying to livestream soccer games.
“That will be a whole different challenge,” Tench said. “Also we want to eventually go on the road, probably build a computer into some Pelican case so it’s a mobile thing.”
Perhaps student broadcasting can even evolve into a credit class, instead of volunteer effort. The best part? “We are creating something that could actually turn into a career for kids,” Tench said.
Tri-Valley students involved in the program so far include Rita Jacobs, Montana Lucas, Kole Lucas, Faith Mudge, Quincy Hjorth, Isaiah Mayo, Gene Haugen, Kate Lebel and Isabell Brown with more students joining at every event.