HEALY — The new student broadcasting program is off to a great start, as students at Tri-Valley School are now livestreaming school basketball games and commenting on the games, play-by-play.

“It’s amazing how all of this has come together,” said Kesslyn Tench, the school district’s technology manager. “I’ve had this vision or something similar for years. I knew students could be involved and do this and it could be such a great student learning opportunity.”

