Seven students from Healy’s Tri-Valley School qualified for state this season, and one student took home the top spot for the high jump in Division II. Ellie VanDerventer jumped 4 feet, 11 inches.
“Her best this season was 5 feet 1 inch,” said co-coach Kerry McIver.
Her teammates included Kayla Mayo, Melanie Randall, McKinley Eddington, Wyatt Lucas, Corey Stickle and Michael Renshaw, and Harper Townsend was the alternate.
McKinley Eddington beat her best time in the 100 meter hurdles and advanced to the finals where she got 4th overall, her cowach said. Corey Stickle beat his time in the 100 and advanced to the finals.
“I am so happy with how much they’ve improved,” Coach McIver said. “Lots of records were broken, both personal and school records.”
The team was co-coached by McIver and Aaron Eddington.
New Denali Borough trail
In 2018, the Denali Borough established a parks and recreation department to take advantage of future opportunities. That opportunity is now here.
The Denali Borough plans to establish its first borough-maintained trail, a one-mile loop trail that connects to a path up Antler Ridge to Black Diamond Peak. The new parking lot is already in place at Mile 245 Parks Highway.
Initially, this project was intended to connect with the Bison Gulch trail, a mile south. The borough also considered moving the longtime parking lot at Bison Gulch. It is on the east side of the highway, which requires hikers to sometimes navigate crossing the highway through high speed traffic, but the focus of the project shifted.
“The project really moved away from that,” said Teresa Floberg, the borough’s community development director. “Public feedback was that they didn’t want that parking lot to go away.”
The Bison Gulch trail remains the same as it has always been.
The new Antler Ridge trail, a mile to the north, includes a new parking lot in a safer location on the west side of the road and will feature a one-mile loop trail on borough land. The trail will connect with a social trail, and the new trail will allow a more sustainable approach up the mountain. It will continue up the mountain for 2.5 miles to Black Diamond Peak, just shy of the wilderness boundary of Denali National Park & Preserve.
That formal trail construction won’t start until 2024-2025.
But to get the project going, Denali National Park is partnering with the Denali Borough to work on the new trail during National Trail Day on Saturday, June 4. The focus of the volunteer effort will be to establish a functional trail head and avoid making more social trails.
A portable toilet was delivered this week and will remain in place until sometime in 2023 when a vault toilet is expected to be installed.
Volunteers who help work on the trailhead will help dig up tundra mats, remove brush and add gravel to the path. No trees will be cut, since this is prime time for bird migration and nesting. A formal design for the the new trail is forthcoming.
“The goal is to build a durable and sustainable trail on hard ground,” Floberg said. “A plan for maintenance will be forthcoming, whether yearly or as-needed maintenance will be the best course. Our Parks and Recreation fund will be the vehicle to allocate funds for needed maintenance.”
To volunteer on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., call 907-683-9504. There’s more information on the Denali National Park website at www.nps.gov/dena/getinvolved/volunteer.htm.