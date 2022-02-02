The fourth-grade class at Tri-Valley School found a way to share what life is like in their classroom every day.
This week, the small group launches a first edition of Healy Newscenter-4th/The Voice of 4th Grade newspaper. This is a four-page local news report that the kids created and put together themselves. They plan to publish one edition every month.
Issues will be available school-wide on Friday. That happens to be the 100th day of school and a special Penny Day event, where students bring 100 pennies to school and bring or make something to sell. They price their items and advertise them. Then, they keep track of their transactions on paper. This year, the event happens with other elementary classes via Zoom.
“It is really fun and the kids love it every year,” said Kelly Gebauer, their teacher.
It was fourth-grader Ruby who came up with the newspaper idea last month. She pitched it online to her teacher as a project that would be fun, not required.
“People can submit work that they want in it,” she wrote in a digital presentation. “I drew an example of what I thought it would look like.”
She included diagrams of what the news pages might look like.
Her classmates eagerly endorsed the idea and teacher Kelly Gebauer signed on as the “tech department.”
Young media moguls let me sneak a peek at the first edition.
The four page newspaper contains a lot of information — a list of upcoming events, a special section filled with homemade art and poetry, and a homegrown comic. This class is really into anime, so there is also a step-by-step diagram on how to draw a frog. In fact, frog art is apparently the favorite topic of the page entitled Creative Corner.
Lucy shared a recipe for pizza brownies, complete with instructions, ingredients and photographs. Dylinn and Kaydence provided tips for family movies. Their top picks were “Ghostbusters” if you are looking for something scary and “Moana” for fun.
A special feature called Class Crimes lists some of the funny things that happen in the class that only students know about. For instance, there is the time Jeremy airdropped too many photos or when Ruby did a chant and a raindrop fell from the ceiling.
Sierra had her first action-packed page one story describing what it is like to be a hockey goalie. It is worth sharing here:
“Life As A Goalie
“Slap! The puck soars though the air! I catch the puck in the air with my catcher. I saved it! I move to the side with my T-push, so my leg is touching the bar. I’m waiting for another shot Then right from the bar Nash skates up really fast taking me by surprise. He shoots! Luckily, my leg is on the side of the bar, so he can’t get it in, so I have time to go tint a butterfly stance. Next time, I’ll be ready!
“While being a goalie may sound scary, it’s not. Goalie is more fun than you think. Goalies help protect the net and they make sure the puck doesn’t go in. Being a goalie is my favorite position in game and at practice.”
I’m a strong supporter of these kinds of projects, especially when the idea is generated by a student. I knew in third grade that I was going to be a writer and I never wavered from that plan. Maybe one of these students will feel that same passion for their future.