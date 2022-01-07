HEALY — Now is the time to sign up for the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s annual ambulance plan.
This program is worth considering, if you have never signed up before. I enroll every year. Here’s how it works: If you join and need emergency medical services, you will get that emergency care at no cost. If you are insured, your carrier will be billed and any outstanding balance not covered by your medical insurance will be forgiven. All members of each household are included in the program.
Cost is $100 per household. Those funds are used to pay for maintenance of fire and rescue equipment. The new year’s plan covers January through December 2022.
Enroll by listing your physical address and mailing address, plus names of all residents at each address. Please also advise if there are special needs residents in the home. Include a drawing of the residence and detail any hazards, such as fuel, propane tank placement, storage for paint/solvents, electrical cut-offs or any other information.
If you enroll every year, and everything is the same, just let the department know your information has not changed. In fact, the department would love to have residents provide that information, even if they don’t sign up for the ambulance plan.
Mail enrollment information and $100 to: TVVFD, P.O. Box 146, Healy, AK 99743. Or pay online at the department website at www.trivalleyfire.org and email your information to trivalleyfire@gmail.com.
This is a great way to support these volunteers who provide often lifesaving service and help yourself at the same time. Reminders are not forthcoming in the mail, that was cancelled a couple years ago as a cost-saving measure. Announcements are shared on social media.
Fire Department training happens every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the fire hall in Healy. Volunteers are always welcome. The department is always looking for drivers, support people, firefighters and emergency medical technicians. Donations, not related to the ambulance plan, are also welcome.
Disaster Help
The Denali Borough is included in the governor’s declaration of disaster emergencies, after the recent storms resulting in record snows and long power outages in the Denali area.
Denali residents who suffered damage from the storms, can find out if they are eligible for assistance with disaster-related expenses and serious needs.
“These are programs run by the state, paid for by FEMA,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker.
Clearing snow is not a reimbursable expense. However, if due to the storm, your pipes froze, your house flooded, you had to go live in a hotel for a week while a contractor repaired the damage, you could be eligible for assistance programs.
Go to www.denaliborough.com for information on eligibility and the various programs available. The Denali Borough will also assist residents to try and find assistance through other organizations, such as Neighbor to Neighbor.
More information at Ready.Alaska.gov.