Seven 2023 graduates accepted high school diplomas at Tri-Valley School Wednesday night, ready to launch the next stage of their lives.
“And this is only the beginning,” class adviser Kassandra Mirosh said.
Middle school teacher Mark Martin led an audience of friends and family on a 13-year journey of how the students got to where they are today.
“If you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going,” Martin said, quoting author Maya Angelou.
He told them that meeting challenges can bring great joy. He encouraged them to lean into future challenges and hardship and to cultivate a culture of gratitude for everything that comes their way.
Valedictorian Ayla Walker and salutatorian Melanie Randall also spoke to the gymnasium filled with supporters. Randall encouraged everyone to choose kindness, choose joy and to be humble. Walker said “neighbors feel like family” in this community.
“We fit together like a puzzle,” she said.
Scholarships were awarded for graduates’ future endeavors. This varied group of teens will explore everything from mining engineering to nursing and psychology, as well as culinary pursuits, hockey training and the trades.
Graduates were Mitchell Garner, Wyatt Jusczak, Kiara Keith, Melanie Randall, Joshua Renshaw, Ayla Walker and Amelia Williams.
The ceremony ended with the release of a cascade of blue, yellow and white balloons, right on top of the stage and the graduates.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.