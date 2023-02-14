It’s time to start guessing when the Tanana River ice will go out for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic.
Tickets went on sale Feb. 1 for the annual guessing game, and according to new manager Megan Baker, the annual lottery is off to a good start.
“Looks like we’re a little bit ahead of the game in regard to office tickets, people mailing in their $3,” she said. “I’m anticipating good numbers.”
Ticket price goes up
Each guess costs $3 this year, a 50-cent increase from last year. Although guesses can’t be submitted online, written guesses can be mailed to the Nenana Ice Classic office along with payment. The Ice Classic can’t mail back a ticket, but office workers can fill out the ticket and deposit it into a red Ice Classic can. Credit card sales aren’t possible yet, but cashier’s checks and personal checks are accepted.
More than 209 iconic red Ice Classic cans are distributed statewide to local businesses. All participants have to do is buy a $3 ticket, fill in the month, date, hour and minute that the ice will go out. Tickets remain on sale through April 5.
The tripod, erected at Nenana’s annual Tripod Day celebration March 4-5, is planted two feet into the Tanana River ice, between the highway bridge and the railroad bridge in Nenana, just upriver from where the Nenana River flows into the Tanana River. The tripod, 300 feet from shore, is connected to a clock that stops when the tripod moves.
As of Feb. 2, ice on the Tanana River is 25.8 inches thick, up from 22 inches thick on Jan. 3, 2023. In 2022, the ice was 27 inches thick on Jan. 13.
The ice usually gets thicker throughout the winter, with the average thickness measuring 42 inches on April 1. Of course, that all depends on temperature, snow cover and wind. The ice can melt on top, due to weather conditions, and on the bottom, due to water flow.
Some Ice Alaska
history
This popular event began in 1917 when railroad workers spent $800 guessing when the ice would break up. The tradition continues today, more than 100 years later.
In 2022, 18 winners shared $242,923. The winning time was May 2, 2022, at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.
In 2021, multiple winners shared $125,000 in prize money. In 2019, one person won $311,652. Over the past 106 years, more than $15 million has been paid in prize money.
The proceeds fund not only the Ice Classic itself but also scholarships for students and donations to non-profits, including the Nenana Volunteer Fire Department, Nenana Public Library, Nenana City School student trips and functions. It has also supported other groups, such as KUAC, Shriner’s Hospitals, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts of America in Fairbanks, camps for kids and more.
When ticket sales end on April 5, a team of Ice Classic workers processes each ticket by hand. The tickets are sorted, checked, rechecked, recorded and checked again. That way, when the the tripod moves and stops the clock, the winning ticket or tickets can be located immediately.
The schedule is pending for Tripod Days March 4 and 5 and will be posted soon at www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.
Artist Erin Francois of Wasilla designed the 2023 poster. This was the third time her art was chosen. She also created winning posters in 2017 and 2019. The poster is available for $15.
Artist Shawna Pauley of Two Rivers was the second-place winner of the poster contest for 2023. Her design will now become the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic pin. The pin is for sale and can be ordered through regular mail or email, at a cost of $14 for a large pin or $12 for a small pin.
Baker, who took over managing the Nenana Ice Classic this year, said she is working to make the annual event more efficient and to get the word out to those who may not know about it.
“I want everyone to know what the Ice Classic is,” she said. “It’s very fun and exciting. People can be a part of something special.”
Stay tuned at www.nenanaakiceclassic.com. Email at iceclassic@alaska.net.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.