Three Fairbanksans celebrated completing the Bread Line’s culinary job training program Monday. To make the graduation even sweeter, they all already have jobs lined up.
“The Bread Line’s culinary job training program is never easy, but this year was especially challenging as class was online, due to Covid precautions,” said Hannah Hill, director of Bread Line. “Their hard work paid off and all these amazing students all found employment before today’s graduation.”
Chef Marisa, the program manager, kept students engaged online. She created a weekly kit with everything they needed for class. Kitchen lessons were held in the morning and life skills were taught in the afternoon.
After students were vaccinated for Covid, students served two-week internships at local restaurants as their “final.”
The 2021 graduates of the Stone’s Throw culinary program are Shawna Burke, Seraphima Andreis and Lynne Harvey.
Bread Line also celebrated 2020 graduate Carla Baker, who completed the program during the early pandemic shutdown last spring. She has joined The Bread Line’s board of directors.
Bread Line is a nonprofit agency whose mission is “to inspire community collaboration to enrich the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors with nutritious food served with hospitality and dignity.”
The Stone’s Throw culinary program began in 2015 and holds several sessions annually.
Typically, these students have experienced a barrier to employment. That can include everything from learning disabilities to homelessness. The program is designed to empower individuals to change their lives through skills training and job placement in the food service industry.
Professional chefs teach students hands-on kitchen skills and life skills. In addition to food safety, they learn the importance of attendance, punctuality, personal responsibility and teamwork. The program provides education critical to career development.
Students learn food industry math, computer and technical skills that help prepare them for work in the food service industry.
“We are proud of all our graduates and it feels very good to be able to safely share that joy together,” Hill said.
Senior Recognition Day
The Fairbanks North Star Borough will celebrate Senior Recognition Day this year on May 25 and 26, for Older Americans Month. Due to Covid, the traditional luncheon will not be held.
Instead, seniors can pick up goody-bags filled with a senior services resource guide, swag and a treat. Bags will be available for pickup on Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena parking lot.
If your last name begins with A-L, pick up is on Tuesday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If your last name begins with M-Z, pick up is Wednesday, May 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Limited to first 400 registrants. Register at MyRec.com.
The theme this year is “Communities of Strength.”
