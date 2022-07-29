In “The Wizard of Oz,” Dorothy clicks her heels together and chants, “There’s no place like home.”
That is especially true for the 18,000 seniors who live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Of those seniors, 1,700 are age 80 or older. That number is expected to triple by 2030.
The Fairbanks Senior Center manages the Helping Hands Home Modifications Program, which helps seniors remain safely in their own homes. The program is currently out of funding.
A new fundraiser hopes to give a boost and help some of these seniors, age 60 and older, who need railings or ramps so they can stay safely in their homes. The program helps with accessibility by modifying ramps, stairs, steps, handrails, door levers and locks. It can adjust toilets, modify height-adjustable hand-held shower heads and repair or replace faucets. Other safety modifications include grab bar installations, safety and security lighting, smoke/carbon monoxide detectors and removal of hazards or obstacles.
It also offers a temporary Rent-A-Ramp service until a permanent ramp can be built or access is changed. The program does not provide routine home maintenance or repairs.
The Senior Center already has a Homebound Heroes grant from the Home Depot Foundation, but it applies only to homebound veterans. There are currently 245 veterans in assisted living in the borough.
“On the other hand,” said Ashley Edgington of the Fairbanks Senior Center, “we do not have any donations directed to the other side, anybody 60 or older, who needs safety modifications at their home, to allow them to age in place.”
She referred to grab bars in bathrooms, handrails down stairs, ramps for wheelchairs.
The need became especially clear last year when the Fairbanks Senior Center began receiving calls from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The hospital wanted to release a senior patient but could not do so until they were sure safety measures had been taken in the senior’s home.
“We know you have a home modification program,” the hospital said.
“We have it,” the senior center replied. “But there are no funds in the program.”
This latest fundraiser is intended to fill that important need.
“We’re just really hoping and praying the community sees the need,” said Eddington. “We hope to attract the attention of people in this field — carpenters, construction companies. Maybe they’ll see the value of helping with something like this.”
“We just want to make sure people can age in their homes,” she added.
Here is why it is important. In addition to preventing injuries, these safety modifications also lessen the burden on emergency medical responders and the hospital, reduce the need for expensive institutional housing and assure family members of their relative’s safety. The program offers quality of life and peace of mind.
The fundraiser is aptly named “There’s No Place Like Home.” Here are some of the ways anyone can help:
“Lollipop Guild” Tier: $5,000. This tier provides a portable outdoor ramp which will allow the Senior Center to guarantee a senior with mobility issues has full access in and out of their home, any time of year.
“Ruby Slipper” Tier: $2,500. This tier provides two standard full home safety modification “kits” that include stairway handrails, removable shower heads, a shower seat, bathroom grab bars, smoke detectors and lighting enhancements.
“Tin Man’s Heart” Tier: $1,000. This tier provides two standard bathroom safety modifications, including removable shower heads, a shower seat and grab bars.
“Over the Rainbow” Tier: $500. This tier provides three home assessments by professionals to determine modifications needed to maintain safety.
Seeking Volunteers: The Senior Center seeks licensed contractors, painters or other related professionals to volunteer for the Helping Hands Modifications Program and help change a senior’s life. See fscoutreach@acsalaska.net or call 907-452-1735.