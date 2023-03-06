It takes a community to raise the Nenana Ice Classic tripod on the Tanana River.
Specifically, it takes at least 30 strong volunteers – 15 on one side to pull the 28-foot-tall tripod into position and another 15 people on the other side to hold it in place while engineers make sure the tripod is secure.
The tripod is placed in two-foot deep trenches cut into the Tanana River ice. Legs are then added, those trenches freeze with the tripod in place, and voila, the iconic black-and-white landmark is back for 2023.
Some of those volunteers aren’t so strong — nor are they even adults — but they are all included, and they all make memories that they’ll never forget, being part of a tradition that has been ongoing in Nenana for more than 100 years.
The raising of the tripod is the culmination of Tripod Days, a two-day winter event that celebrates the Nenana Ice Classic. Tripod Days were filled with bubblegum blowing, banana eating, and hula hooping contests. Vendors lined the walls of the Civic Center, and high schoolers ran concessions to make money for school trips. The traditional tug-o-war took place on Sunday: locals versus visitors. Visitors won.
Visitors from throughout Alaska come to Nenana for this special weekend. It is a great opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors, dusting off the winter doldrums, as spring approaches.
Now is the time to get serious about guessing when the ice will go out on the Tanana River. For $3 per ticket, anyone can guess the month, day, hour and minute that the tripod will move and trip the clock. It is a contest begun in 1917 and has been happening every year since then. In all those years, millions of dollars in winnings have been handed out.
Sometimes one person wins the pot. Sometimes there are multiple lucky guessers. More than a few folks have guessed correctly more than once.
Tickets are on sale through April 5. Just look for the distinctive red Nenana Ice Classic bucket. They are distributed throughout the Interior and other parts of Alaska.
