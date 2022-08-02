The urban legend about Nordstrom Store’s excellent customer service, called “The Tire Story,” is true, and it happened 43 years ago in Fairbanks.
The Tire Story is the topic of the latest Nordy Pod, a podcast by Pete Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom, the upscale chain of department stores that is based in Seattle.
“When I give presentations, that is the number one question people ask me,” said Robert Spector, author and speaker, whose sole topic is Nordstrom and its customer service. “The Tire Story, is, in fact, true.”
The Tire Story went on to become the inspirational foundation of Nordstrom’s generous customer service policy, which includes giving employees the power to make those decisions. In fact, in many Nordstrom stores, a tire is now bolted to the wall in the employee area, with signs that say: “What’s Your Tire Story” or “Make A Tire Story Today.”
Craig Trounce was a young man who grew up in Fairbanks and was working at the Fairbanks Nordstrom Store in 1979. In the mid-1970s, during the pipeline boom, Nordstrom opened for business in a building that formerly held the Northern Commercial Company. That NCC store sold tires, lawnmowers, generators.
One winter day in 1979, a hermit/trapper/miner named Sam walked into the Fairbanks Nordstrom Store with two tires.
“As he came down the stairs, my first reaction was, I wanted him to just stop,” Trounce recalled. All he could think was that those dirty tires might brush against some of the merchandise.
The first thing Trounce told him was that he must be in the wrong place.
“No,” the hermit said, holding on to the two tires he bought there a couple years ago. “This is the building I bought these in. They assured me if they didn’t work out, I could bring them back and here they are.”
“I just wanted them away from any of the shirts,” Trounce said.
Sam lived more than 50 miles outside of town, Trounce said. He came to town only for supplies and groceries. He seemed to realize this wasn’t the same store inside, but it still looked the same on the outside.
Trounce ended up calling the local Firestone tire dealer to ask the value of those tires. The tire dealer wanted him to measure the tire tread. Trounce made do with his tailor measuring tape.
Trounce ended up giving Sam $25 for those two tires — even though Nordstrom doesn’t carry tires, never carried tires, and certainly never sold these tires to Sam.
But such was the culture of customer service at Nordstrom.
Trounce now works for Alaska Airlines. He didn’t discover, until 2014, that the tire story was so well known. It is used by other companies to inspire employees and by motivational speaker to convey the power of good customer service. At the time, he was just grateful he didn’t get in trouble for accepting the tires.
“At the end of the day, $25 is not gonna make or break our company,” said Pete Nordstrom on the podcast. “But it definitely did pay off over the years and set the bar for what actually is possible.”
In 1989, Nordstrom decided to close the Fairbanks store. It had the smallest sales volume in the 52-store chain. Paint peeled on the building and the windows were boarded-up and whitewashed. Nordstrom decided not to remodel.
Fairbanks customers panicked.
One day, about 200 well-dressed residents picketed, urging the company to change its mind. Signs said, “I’ll Spend More,” “Please Don’t Leave, I Keep My Charge Card Full” and “Give Me Nordstrom or Give Me Death.” According to a story in the Los Angeles Times (By David Hulen of Anchorage Daily News), one woman came dressed as a charge card. Another came as a gift-wrapped box. “The city even sponsored a 5 km ‘Nordies Don’t Run Run’ and gave out balloons and lapel pins pleading with the company to stay.”
Longtime resident Marvilla Davis was one of the protestors.
“I know it seems superficial,” she said in the LA Times story. “But for some of us, the arts in the community and this store are what keep Fairbanks from being a big truck stop.”
Longtime Fairbanks resident Valerie Therrien was one of the protestors. She looked ahead to the silver lining: “I wonder if this means they’re going to have a sale?”
The store closed Jan. 27, 1990, the first in the company’s 88-year history.