Pioneers of Alaska Museum at Pioneer Park

This early Fairbanks photo looking down First Avenue between Turner and Cowles streets captures some historical businesses. On the left is Martin Pinska’s mens store. He came over Chilkoot Pass in 1898 and opened a store in Dawson City and later moved to Fairbanks where he opened his store in 1904. The Northern Commercial Company store opened in 1905 and sold just about anything a person would need in Fairbanks. Nordstrom Department Store acquired the store in 1975 and closed in 1989. The California Saloon operated from 1905 until 1915, and the building burned in 1946. The Pioneer Hotel also is in the photo.

The urban legend about Nordstrom Store’s excellent customer service, called “The Tire Story,” is true, and it happened 43 years ago in Fairbanks.

The Tire Story is the topic of the latest Nordy Pod, a podcast by Pete Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom, the upscale chain of department stores that is based in Seattle.

