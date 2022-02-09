A friend who lives at Denali National Park calculated that she shoveled 64 tons of snow out of her driveway at the end of 2021.
The very methodical Susan Wright carved out a cubic foot of snow and weighed it at 14 pounds. Her driveway is 1,539 square feet. She figured that using her snowblower and shoveling by hand, she moved 129,276 pounds of snow in 10 days. That came to 64 tons of snow, she said.
“As for myself, I lost 10 pounds in the process,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Dec. 29. “I’m starving and exhausted.”
Of course the Snowpocalypse of 2021-2022 continued into the new year. Snow was finally cleared from around my own home this week, so I feel like I can now look back on the past month and relax a bit. Susan Wright’s story is just one of several reflections I collected from those dark, snowy days.
The Denali area received record snowfall this season, currently standing at 84 inches — or 7 feet. It didn’t take long for the snow to shut everything down. The last week of December, I had to cancel plans to attend a wedding in Seattle. Snow piled up against my front door and buried the vehicles in my parking area. I wasn’t going anywhere.
At 3 p.m. Jan. 1, the power went out in the McKinley Village area. It came back on briefly 36 hours later and then went out again for another eight hours, resulting in a 44-hour blackout. Cell service and wifi also disappeared. Landlines, which many homes keep for emergencies like this, stopped working.
Homeowners with wood stoves kept those stoves blazing. People with no backup heating source scrambled to find generators. Neighbors checked on each other. One neighbor even rounded up a few generators to share throughout the neighborhood.
Community volunteers Craig Brandt and Jim Raisis kept the rural road open to the local fire station after the usual snowplow driver got snowed in. Volunteers also made their way to the McKinley Community Center to make sure the building would not suffer frozen pipes.
“People started coming over one by one,” said Dan Irelan, president of the community club. They all worked together to dig out generators and get heat going in the building.
“We had to improvise a communication system,” he said. They left notes on the fire hall door to let volunteers know what had been done and what needed to be done. There was no other way to communicate, with power, wifi and cell service all down.
“A lot of people stepped up in the best way possible,” Irelan said. “They succeeded in saving the building.”
This time, everyone benefitted by looking out for each other. However, the community club board plans to put together an emergency plan for the future.
I melted snow on the wood stove for drinking water and to flush toilets. Since I couldn’t call or email anyone to let them know of the situation, I appreciated neighbors who checked on me. I figured GVEA crews were on their way to fix the power problem.
Indeed, while we all hunkered down in survival mode, linemen from GVEA headed down the highway to find and fix the downed electrical line. People in Cantwell described them as superheroes. I wanted a first-hand report so I tracked down GVEA lineman Dan Porter, who towed a bulldozer down the Parks highway from Fairbanks to reach the downed line.
“That was an adventure just getting there,” Porter said. “We had to put chains on to get through the hills.”
At the time, travel was not advised.
The bulldozer was needed to help clear the right of way so linemen could reach the line, downed by a toppled tree.
“Not sure if it burned the wire down or if it was the sheer force of trees falling into the wire,” he said. “Everything was covered in drifted snow.”
“Boy, was it windy,” he recalled. “And cold. It was not fun.”
The temperature was about 30 below zero. Winds were a steady 45 mph with local residents reporting gusts of 70 mph to more than 90 mph. It was pitch black, windy and cold when they arrived, Porter said.
“While we were working on it, the wind was just crazy and we were watching all the trees around us fall down. It was blowing like crazy,” he said.
Porter has worked as a lineman for 20 years.
“Logistically, this was one of the worst ones,” he said. “We were soaking wet the entire time. We were trudging through snow the entire time. It was very physically exhausting.”
Yet he loves this job, he said, because it is so fun.
He and his crew repaired the line and drove home. Soon thereafter, another tree fell onto the same line. A different crew headed out to repair that line.
Once power returned, snow shoveling began in earnest for residents and continues today.
There is lots of talk post-snowpocalypse about snowbirding — leaving Alaska winters and heading south for warmer climes. It reminds me of a recent conversation I shared with my friend, Cathie Harms, who retired a few years ago.
“I already snowbird,” she said, when the topic came up.
“Really?” I asked. “Where do you go?
“Tangle Lakes,” she replied.
Such an Alaska answer.