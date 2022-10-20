HEALY-Tri-Valley High School freshman Taylor Eddington won a first-place state medal at the AASA Alaska State 5K Cross Country Championships this month.

She happened to be a team of one, from the smallest school to compete. Her love of running and her commitment to practice running during the summer months paid off.

