HEALY-Tri-Valley High School freshman Taylor Eddington won a first-place state medal at the AASA Alaska State 5K Cross Country Championships this month.
She happened to be a team of one, from the smallest school to compete. Her love of running and her commitment to practice running during the summer months paid off.
Eddington, 13, started running in sixth grade. At the beginning of the 2022 season, she doubted she would even qualify for the state race, much less win it.
“The course was really muddy, and that made it pretty hard,” she said. “There were a lot more hills than at regionals.”
The hilly course slowed her down a bit, dashing hopes she held of improving her personal best time significantly.
“My goal at the beginning of the year was to get to at least 20 minutes,” she said. “We did that.”
The race took place at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. Her competitors included 70 other runners.
“For this race, I was gonna stay behind the Haines girl, because I didn’t think I was gonna win,” she said. “I thought, ‘I’ll probably get second.’”
But the race didn’t unfold that way.
“I just went in front,” she said. “I don’t know really how I just went in front, but I got in front and stayed there.”
As she approached the finish line, she thought: “I was really surprised” to still be in first place.
She ran 3.1 miles in 20:28 to win first place.
When she returned to school, her fellow Tri-Valley classmates celebrated her victory.
She arrived at the school atop a big red fire truck from the Tri-Valley Community Fire Department, escorted by an Alaska State Trooper. Students from all grades stood outside cheering and singing songs.
Eddington is inspired to keep running and to keep competing, even though she had no other teammates. She appreciated that her coach and her family were at the championship race to cheer her on. She wants to continue trying to improve her time.
“I want to lower my time and raise my goals and expectations for myself,” she said.
One of the first things she did after the race was to call her former coach, Tri-Valley middle-school teacher Mark Martin. He helped her train during the summer months, providing weekly goals that included her running a certain number of miles, adding intervals and longer runs to improve endurance.
Her advice to other students considering taking up running: “Go for it,” she said. “It’s not really a make it or break it sport. You can do it just for fun or to be competitive.”
