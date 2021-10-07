Children in dozens of rural communities under the umbrella of Tanana Chiefs Conference are now being included in the North Star Imagination Library program.
That means every child, from birth until their fifth birthday, is eligible to receive a free book in the mail, each month.
“We are thrilled to be able to include the TCC communities in our Imagination Library and ensure that hundreds more children have access to these high-quality books and the thrill of receiving a monthly gift to call their own,” said Emily Vockeroth, president of North Star Imagination Library. She had been hoping to expand the program for some time.
“It was just a matter of connecting the right people who found the right funding stream to finally make it happen,” she said.
Effective immediately, children may register to receive a free age-appropriate book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday. These books are selected by a committee of education experts to inspire a lifelong love of reading. Access to books in the home leads to success in school and helps foster a loving bond between children and caregivers, according to a press release from the collaborating partners.
“Books open up new worlds,” said PJ Simon, chief and chairman of TCC. “Reading is key to a better life and brighter future. Tanana Chiefs Conference is grateful that hundreds more children in our communities will receive books from the North Star Imagination Library.”
Tanana Chiefs Conference oversees 43 communities in an area a little smaller than the state of Texas. This program now welcomes children to sign up from Nenana, Minto, Tanana, Circle, Fort Yukon and beyond. The communities are located in the Upper Tanana, the Yukon Flats, the Yukon Tanana, Yukon Koyukuk, Lower Yukon and Upper Kuskokwim regions of the Interior.
Register at www.northstarimaginationlibrary.org or contact TCC Head Start. The program is free. For more information, email books@northstarimaginationlibrary.org or call 907-374-7030.
Dolly Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 and it has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world, donating more than 150 million free books around the world, to children from birth to age 5.
The North Star Imagination Library launched in May 2008. There are no income requirements; children must simply be under age 5 and live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Now that extends to communities outside of the borough under the umbrella of Tanana Chiefs Conference.
To date, more than 481,536 books have been delivered to children from Fox to Salcha, Two Rivers to Ester and everywhere in between. According to the 2010 census, almost 8,000 children under age 5 live in the borough. In September, 17,062 Alaskan children enrolled in the program.
“Our goal is to enroll them all,” according to the North Star Imagination Library website.
The books are paid for not by families but through donations from individuals, businesses, service groups and through grants. Before Covid-19, the Champions for Children fundraising banquet honoring those who work with children, was also a major fundraiser.
According to a 2014 survey, only 48% of borough kindergarteners arrive at school prepared to succeed. Research shows that babies who are read to in the first nine months of their lives are better prepared for school, than babies who had little interaction with books.