Hundreds of birds took to the sky all at once at Creamer’s Field Saturday, thanks to a surprise visit by one immature bald eagle.
The migratory flocks soon settled back down as the eagle munched on something dead mid-field, sharing its meal with a raven.
That was an exciting moment for all the birdwatchers who lined the fence, watching intently with their binoculars.
Kids who showed up Saturday to attend the Spring Migration Celebration at Creamer’s Field were more excited to color their own paper swallows and line up for the The Great Parade of Swallows.
Mark Ross of Friends of Creamer’s Field led what might have been the biggest parade ever — a tribute to the swallows, who traditionally arrive at Creamer’s Field this weekend. Kids tromped through muddy puddles, waving their hand-colored swallows on sticks, over their heads.
Family members trailed behind, enjoying the happy energy and the glorious sunshine.
This is the first of four public events hosted by the Friends of Creamer’s Field this summer season.
“It’s good a lot of snow has melted, allowing greater space for the public to interact,” said Melanie Graeff, program and events coordinator for Friends of Creamers. “I’m glad for the good weather, no wind, no rain, sunshine.”
Now is definitely the time to check out all the migrating birds at Creamer’s Field.
“There is a high density of birds out there,” Mark Ross said. “Record numbers of cranes are hanging here. More than 30 yesterday. Usually they just blow through, a few young ones will hang around, but apparently their nesting areas are still under three- to four-feet of snow, so they’re just hanging here.”
The big influx of swans is yet to come. The record, Ross said, is 154 swans.
Earlier in the season, hundreds of snow buntings hung out at Creamer’s Field. They are all gone now.
Foxes are regularly being spotted running down the lanes of the plowed field, using the berms of snow to stay hidden from sight.
The Arctic Audubon Society set up a spotting scope at one of the viewing platforms, focused on the immature bald eagle. Ryan Marsh from the Arctic Audubon board, was there to help viewers take photographs through the spotting scope. If viewers weren’t looking through spotting scopes or binoculars, they were taking photographs using long lenses on big cameras.
Meanwhile, back at the Creamer’s Field Farmhouse and barn, throngs of families visited booths to complete a 20-step scavenger hunt. They made a button through Camp Habitat. They learned how to grow a garden with the Fairbanks Garden Club. They tried fly fishing with the Midnight Sun Fly Catchers. They planted seeds with Calypso Farm and they identified various bird feathers through Museum of the North. If they visited every booth, they earned a special prize.
But it was clear the real prize of the day was warm sunshine and all those birds — the true sign of spring.
